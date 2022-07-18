Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301

NEWPORT, JULY 17: Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, a ceremony delayed from 2021 by Covid-19.
Hewitt won the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon titles among 30 career ATP triumphs and helped Australia capture the Davis Cup in 1999 and 2003.
The 41-year-old from Adelaide was unable to travel to the Hall of Fame last year from Australia so his induction was postponed for a year and staged after Saturday's ATP Hall of Fame Open semi-finals.
"I think I needed that extra year to come up with some proper words," Hewitt said. "This is an incredible honor for me. It has made it all the more special to be able to have my family and friends here." The ceremony was staged on the court where Hewitt won his first ATP grass court match as a teen in 1998.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan world athletics team rocked by Covid outbreak
Jesus strikes early in Arsenal's 2-0 friendly win over Everton
Ings on the spot as Villa beat Leeds 1-0 with Gray carried off
Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
PSG arrive in Japan for three-game tour
Mount lifts Chelsea to 2-1 win over Club America in Vegas friendly
Sprint king Kerley devotes win to selfless Aunt
Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaica trio into women's world 100m semis


Latest News
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft