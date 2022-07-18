Mount lifts Chelsea to 2-1 win over Club America in Vegas friendly

LOS ANGELES, JULY 17: Chelsea, prepping for their first Premier League season since Todd Boehly's consortium bought the club, beat Mexico's Club America 2-1 in an international club friendly in Las Vegas.

Mason Mount sealed the victory in the 83rd minute with a sensational right-footed shot from outside the box.

Timo Werner had given Chelsea a momentary lead in the 55th but a sloppy backpass from Reece James resulted in an own-goal five minutes later that gifted Club America the equalizer.

The 47,223 who turned out at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, watched both teams struggle to finish in the first half.

Chelsea's Brazilian international Kenedy fired wide in the 24th, Kai Havertz shot over the crossbar in the 29th and in the 40th substitute America's keeper Oscar Jimenez blocked Thiago Silva's header from the center of the box. -AFP







