History beacons Bashundhara Kings

Bashundhara Kings are on the verge of history in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) because there is no record of any team to become hat-trick champions immediately after debuting at the country's top level football.

Bashundhara Kings are on the threshold of this record.

Keeping the aim in mind the star-studded side will take to the field today (Monday) against Saif Sporting Club as they will be needed only three points to become hat-trick champions.

The match kicks off at 4 pm at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Bashundhara will win the Premier League for the third time in a row if they beat Saif Sporting Club today (Monday). Bashundhara Kings' points will be 51 from 20 matches. Even if they lose of their next two matches, second place of the table Dhaka Abahani will not be able to touch them.

Bashundhara Kings already proved their worth by winning all the domestic football trophies and this time it is only a matter of time for them to become hat-trick champions in the BPL.

Unless something very dramatic happens, there is no chance for any other team to win the league title this time. If Bashundhara able to win against Saif SC, they will celebrate winning the title with two matches in hand.

Six times league champions Abahani, who stands second position in the league table, this time will have to be content with their first two titles of the season.

Bashundhara Kings, who stand top of the table have 48 points from 19 matches while Saif Sporting Club placed third in the table have collected 34 points playing the same number of matches.

From 2007, the Premier League was renamed as a professional league and Dhaka Abahani won the first three seasons of the league, the highest number of titles in the professional league so far while Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club won the title for two successive times but missed out on a hat-trick chance. -BSS















