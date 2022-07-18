Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

History beacons Bashundhara Kings

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 312

Bashundhara Kings are on the verge of history in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) because there is no record of any team to become hat-trick champions immediately after debuting at the country's top level football.
Bashundhara Kings are on the threshold of this record.
Keeping the aim in mind the star-studded side will take to the field today (Monday) against Saif Sporting Club as they will be needed only three points to become hat-trick champions.
The match kicks off at 4 pm at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Bashundhara will win the Premier League for the third time in a row if they beat Saif Sporting Club today (Monday). Bashundhara Kings' points will be 51 from 20 matches. Even if they lose of their next two matches, second place of the table Dhaka Abahani will not be able to touch them.
Bashundhara Kings already proved their worth by winning all the domestic football trophies and this time it is only a matter of time for them to become hat-trick champions in the BPL.
Unless something very dramatic happens, there is no chance for any other team to win the league title this time. If Bashundhara able to win against Saif SC, they will celebrate winning the title with two matches in hand.
Six times league champions Abahani, who stands second position in the league table, this time will have to be content with their first two titles of the season.
Bashundhara Kings, who stand top of the table have 48 points from 19 matches while Saif Sporting Club placed third in the table have collected 34 points playing the same number of matches.
From 2007, the Premier League was renamed as a professional league and Dhaka Abahani won the first three seasons of the league, the highest number of titles in the professional league so far while Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club won the title for two successive times but missed out on a hat-trick chance.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan world athletics team rocked by Covid outbreak
Jesus strikes early in Arsenal's 2-0 friendly win over Everton
Ings on the spot as Villa beat Leeds 1-0 with Gray carried off
Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
PSG arrive in Japan for three-game tour
Mount lifts Chelsea to 2-1 win over Club America in Vegas friendly
Sprint king Kerley devotes win to selfless Aunt
Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaica trio into women's world 100m semis


Latest News
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft