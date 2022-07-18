Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Stuart Law back to Bangladesh to make difference

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269

Stuart Law, the former head coach of Bangladesh national team, is happy to back in the country again, this time as the coach of Under-19 team, as he wants to prepare the young players as the next big thing of this country apart from winning the Youth World Cup.
Bangladesh had won the 2020 Under-19 World Cup and since then the expectation was on high on them but they were unable to replicate the performance in this year's World Cup.
Law said he enjoys working at the grassroots level and therefore he is here, rather than working with the senior teams.
"I have done some head coaching jobs around the world. You don't do a lot of coaching when you are a head coach of an international team. It is mainly a lot of talking, administration work, etc. This gives me the opportunity to get back to working at the grassroots level, an area where I believe I can help make a difference. Not just someone's cricketing ability, but also help them grow as a young man," Law said on Sunday.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) game development made a roadmap about their plan as they want to regain the title. Law said according to the plan, they will play a lot of matches.
He said with the World Cup still 18 months away, in the first one year they will focus on both white ball and red ball cricket and in the last six months, they will solely focus on the white ball cricket.
"It is nice to sit here and talk about trying to win something, but if you focus on the end result, you skip over the little bricks you need to stack up to get to that stage. At the moment, we have to settle on a squad. We've a group of 40 players who arrived here last night. We've to whittle it down to a squad of 30, and progress from there," he said.
"The ICC still haven't notified us where the tournament is going to be played, it's possibly will be somewhere in the sub-continent but we don't know for sure. You have to understand where you are playing to what type of team you want to build. At this stage, it is about getting players together, giving them opportunities, to show us what they have. The World Cup is 18 months away, the Bangladesh Under-19 team will play a lot of matches. We'll work out how we want to play once we understand our squad better. We can then fine-tune gameplans, etc. Right now it is an exciting time for 40 young men.
I was lucky enough to play in the first-ever U-19 World Cup. It can be the beginning of something very special."
Law was also involved with Bangladesh Under-19 team in 2016. The Bangladesh then finished third but got players like Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto who are now playing in the national team.
Law said he is happy to see Miraz, Shanto in the national team and now expect that they can produce more players for the national team from the current crops.
"It is about harnessing the energy, talent and giving them an environment and understanding of how to play the game. It is an exciting time. I worked in the 2016 U19 setup with Miraz, Shanto, etc. It gives me great pleasure now seeing that those boys are playing international cricket," Law, the former Australian player, remarked.
"It is not about wholly and solely producing international cricketers. I know that's the developing programme. It's about developing young men. Every time I bumped into Miraz and Shanto, it is great to see them. They are so proud of telling me about their family life. They are now married. They have come from juniors to become men."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan world athletics team rocked by Covid outbreak
Jesus strikes early in Arsenal's 2-0 friendly win over Everton
Ings on the spot as Villa beat Leeds 1-0 with Gray carried off
Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
PSG arrive in Japan for three-game tour
Mount lifts Chelsea to 2-1 win over Club America in Vegas friendly
Sprint king Kerley devotes win to selfless Aunt
Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaica trio into women's world 100m semis


Latest News
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft