Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asia Cup moving out of Sri Lanka

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 303
BIPIN DANI

This year the Asia Cup is most likely to be shifted to the UAE, it is learnt. According to the highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the decision is to be taken in a day or two.
"Our president (Shami Silva) is in Australia on a personal visit but is aware of the situation here. Our officials are in constant touch with the ACC president (Jay Shah), who has  been briefed about the current situation in the country",  the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said on Sunday evening.
"The hosting rights will still be with the SLC".
Interestingly, the month of August and till mid-September, the weather will be too hot in the UAE.
"Yes, we are aware about it but there is no other option", the source said, adding "we have not yet approached the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to host the Asia Cup there and there have been no signals from there also".
LPL in December
The 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is postponed to December. "We were keen to host it now but the IPG, the company having rights of organizing the matches have asked us to shift it to December", the source further added.
The current political conditions in the country has also forced the SLC to retain the second Test in Galle. It was, otherwise scheduled to be played in Colombo.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan world athletics team rocked by Covid outbreak
Jesus strikes early in Arsenal's 2-0 friendly win over Everton
Ings on the spot as Villa beat Leeds 1-0 with Gray carried off
Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
PSG arrive in Japan for three-game tour
Mount lifts Chelsea to 2-1 win over Club America in Vegas friendly
Sprint king Kerley devotes win to selfless Aunt
Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaica trio into women's world 100m semis


Latest News
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft