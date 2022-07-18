Asia Cup moving out of Sri Lanka

This year the Asia Cup is most likely to be shifted to the UAE, it is learnt. According to the highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the decision is to be taken in a day or two.

"Our president (Shami Silva) is in Australia on a personal visit but is aware of the situation here. Our officials are in constant touch with the ACC president (Jay Shah), who has been briefed about the current situation in the country", the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said on Sunday evening.

"The hosting rights will still be with the SLC".

Interestingly, the month of August and till mid-September, the weather will be too hot in the UAE.

"Yes, we are aware about it but there is no other option", the source said, adding "we have not yet approached the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to host the Asia Cup there and there have been no signals from there also".

LPL in December

The 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is postponed to December. "We were keen to host it now but the IPG, the company having rights of organizing the matches have asked us to shift it to December", the source further added.

The current political conditions in the country has also forced the SLC to retain the second Test in Galle. It was, otherwise scheduled to be played in Colombo.











