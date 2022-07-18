Video
50 to participate in C’wealth Games, 84 in Islamic Solidarity Games

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 338
Sports Reporter

A contingent of 50 athletes and officials from Bangladesh is set to participate in the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games while a contingent of 84 is to participate in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. Bangladesh Olympic Association divulged the information at a press meet on Sunday.
The 22nd Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be held from 28 July to 8 August at Birmingham in the United Kingdom while the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games is to be held from 9 to 18 August 2022 at Konya in T�rkiye.
Bangladesh athletes will participate in seven disciplines in Birmingham. The sporting disciplines are Athletics, Boxing, Gymnastics, Swimming, Wrestling, and Table Tennis.
BOA member Abdur Rakib Montu is named the Chef de mission of the Bangladesh contingent for the Commonwealth Games. SA Games gold medallist weightlifter Mabia Akter Shimanto will carry the national flag of the country in the opening programme.
The contingent will leave for the UK on Wednesday and start returning on 5 August.
On the other hand, Bangladesh is playing in 11 disciplines in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games including Athletics, Archery, Fencing, Gymnastics, Handball, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Wrestling, and Weightlifting.
BOA member Dr Sirajuddin M Alamgir is selected as the Chef de mission of the Bangladesh contingent for the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The gold medallist fencer of the 13th SA Games Fatema Mujib will carry the national flag of the country in the grand opening programme of the Islamic Solidarity Games.
The athletes were under different intense training programmes from March.
Bangladesh had good results in shooting and archery in previous years. But these two disciplines were not included in the games this time and therefore the country has little chance to win medals this time. However, the NOC officials said in the press meet that they were expecting good results from Athletics and Gymnastics.







