Tigers sweep Caribbeans cleanly in ODI series



Bangladesh team with trophy after winning the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 16, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal preferred to chase winning the toss like previous matches of the series, with one change in the playing eleven. They rested speedster Shoriful Islam to enrich the spin strength and placed in left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam.

Taijul, 30, played his 10th ODI, picked up his maiden fifer in the format to tear down Caribbean batting line-up, who sent host opener Brandon King in the very first ball he delivered. King went on eight. Taijul struck again in the following over to pick-up the wicket of another opener Shai Hope who managed couple of runs. West India skipper and the leading scorer for the side Nicholas Pooran, vice captain Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul were the other prays of Taijul on the day. Taijul hauled five for 28 runs from his 10 overs and was eventually named the Player of the Match.

Pooran however, fought alone from one side against mighty Bangladesh spinning attack. His 73-run captain's knock off 109 balls with couple of sixes and four boundaries was the key to West Indian fighting total of 178 runs.

Keacy Carty, who replaced injured Kyle Mayers, was the 2nd highest scorer for the hosts with 33 off 66. Carty and Pooran stood priceless 67-run 4th wicket's partnership after losing top three batters within 16 runs. Besides, Romario Shepherd (19) and Powell (18) were the next two Caribbean batters to reach two-digit figure as hommies were bowled out for 178 runs in the penultimate over of their batting innings.

Beside Taijul, Mustafizur Rahman, the lone paceman in the playing eleven, took two for 24 and Nasum Ahmed picked as many wickets for 39 runs. Mosaddek Hossain bagged the rest spending 23 runs.

To chase a mediocre 179-run's target, Bangladesh lost opener Najmul Hossain Shanto very early. Shanto managed one when Bangladesh posted 20 runs only on the board. Vice captain Liton Das came in at three and joined the captain Tamim Iqbal. They stood 50-run 3rd wicket's joint venture to lay the foundation for the team. Tamim departed on 34 off 52.

Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah joined after the fall of Tamim's wicket and started to rebuild the innings but became critical for his excessive slow scoring rate, who gathered 26 off 61 deliveries! The situation deteriorated after three quick falls as Liton, Afif Hossain and Mosaddek got our within 20 runs. Liton, the lone Bangladesh half centurion on the day, gave a return catch to Gudaksh Motie hoarding 50 off 65 sending ball to the rope for five times and smashing ball out of the part for once. Afif on the contrary, went for a duck while Mosaddek managed 14 runs.

The Tigers were still 32 runs away from the victory when Mahmudullah was dismissed. But all credit goes to Nurul Hasan Shohan and Mehidy Miraz, the last recognised Bangladesh batting pair, berthed the team to the victory playing respective chanceless innings. Shohan remained unbeaten on 32 off 38 hitting four boundaries while Miraz was batting on 16 as Bangladesh scored the winning run in the 3rd ball of 49th over keeping four wickets at hand.

Earlier, the Tigers smashed West Indies in the series starter by six wickets and secured the title of the series crunching hosts by nine wickets in the following match.

Tamim, the leading scorer of the series bagging 117 accumulated runs with one fifty, was adjudged the Player of the Series for leading the team from the front.











Touring Bangladesh whitewashed hosts West Indies in the three-match ODI series clinching the 3rd and the final match on Saturday by four wickets at Providence Stadium in Guyana.Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal preferred to chase winning the toss like previous matches of the series, with one change in the playing eleven. They rested speedster Shoriful Islam to enrich the spin strength and placed in left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam.Taijul, 30, played his 10th ODI, picked up his maiden fifer in the format to tear down Caribbean batting line-up, who sent host opener Brandon King in the very first ball he delivered. King went on eight. Taijul struck again in the following over to pick-up the wicket of another opener Shai Hope who managed couple of runs. West India skipper and the leading scorer for the side Nicholas Pooran, vice captain Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul were the other prays of Taijul on the day. Taijul hauled five for 28 runs from his 10 overs and was eventually named the Player of the Match.Pooran however, fought alone from one side against mighty Bangladesh spinning attack. His 73-run captain's knock off 109 balls with couple of sixes and four boundaries was the key to West Indian fighting total of 178 runs.Keacy Carty, who replaced injured Kyle Mayers, was the 2nd highest scorer for the hosts with 33 off 66. Carty and Pooran stood priceless 67-run 4th wicket's partnership after losing top three batters within 16 runs. Besides, Romario Shepherd (19) and Powell (18) were the next two Caribbean batters to reach two-digit figure as hommies were bowled out for 178 runs in the penultimate over of their batting innings.Beside Taijul, Mustafizur Rahman, the lone paceman in the playing eleven, took two for 24 and Nasum Ahmed picked as many wickets for 39 runs. Mosaddek Hossain bagged the rest spending 23 runs.To chase a mediocre 179-run's target, Bangladesh lost opener Najmul Hossain Shanto very early. Shanto managed one when Bangladesh posted 20 runs only on the board. Vice captain Liton Das came in at three and joined the captain Tamim Iqbal. They stood 50-run 3rd wicket's joint venture to lay the foundation for the team. Tamim departed on 34 off 52.Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah joined after the fall of Tamim's wicket and started to rebuild the innings but became critical for his excessive slow scoring rate, who gathered 26 off 61 deliveries! The situation deteriorated after three quick falls as Liton, Afif Hossain and Mosaddek got our within 20 runs. Liton, the lone Bangladesh half centurion on the day, gave a return catch to Gudaksh Motie hoarding 50 off 65 sending ball to the rope for five times and smashing ball out of the part for once. Afif on the contrary, went for a duck while Mosaddek managed 14 runs.The Tigers were still 32 runs away from the victory when Mahmudullah was dismissed. But all credit goes to Nurul Hasan Shohan and Mehidy Miraz, the last recognised Bangladesh batting pair, berthed the team to the victory playing respective chanceless innings. Shohan remained unbeaten on 32 off 38 hitting four boundaries while Miraz was batting on 16 as Bangladesh scored the winning run in the 3rd ball of 49th over keeping four wickets at hand.Earlier, the Tigers smashed West Indies in the series starter by six wickets and secured the title of the series crunching hosts by nine wickets in the following match.Tamim, the leading scorer of the series bagging 117 accumulated runs with one fifty, was adjudged the Player of the Series for leading the team from the front.