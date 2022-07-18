Tamim bids adieu to T20i cricket



Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh with the trophy after winning the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 16, 2022. photo: AFP

The dashing opener confirmed his retirement by a post on his verified facebook page. "Consider me retired from T-20 international from today," he wrote.

Earlier, Tamim took six months time for taking decision regarding T20i cricket, which was about to an end.

Tamim, 33, made his T20i debut on September 1 in 2007 against Kenya, who represented Red and Greens in 78 T20i matches and scored 1758 runs with one century and seven fifties. He is the solitary T20i centurion for Bangladesh.

The southpaw was seen to play his last T20i on March 9 in 2020 against Zimbabwe at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.













