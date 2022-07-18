Video
Covid-19: 4 more deaths,  900 new cases

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301

Bangladesh recorded four more Covid-linked deaths with 900 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,234 while the caseload to 1,996,340, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the deceased, two were men and two women. The deceased were from Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.
The daily case positivity rate declined to 11.12 per cent from Saturday's 13.70 per cent from as 8,091 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.42 per cent from Saturday's 96.37 per cent.
In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.
Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March, 2020.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.     -UNB



