Law for Data Protection made not to control but to protect all: Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said Data Protection Act is not being made to control data rather it is being made for the protection of all.

The Law Minister came up with the comment at a view exchange meeting with stakeholders on the Data Protection Act 2022. The Information and Communication Technology ministry organized the programme at Hotel Radisson in the capital on Sunday.

"We have clearly said the Data Protection Act is not for data control. This will be for data protection. There will be two to three more discussions and consultation programmes in this connection till August. We will take reasonable and acceptable advices from those programmes," the Law Minister informed.

He also informed that a draft of the law would be placed before the Cabinet by September and later it would be placed in Parliament by December.

In response to the question whether the freedom of expression will be undermined through this law, Anisul Huq said no one has the power to interfere with the protection and assurance given by Bangabandhu regarding the freedom of expression during the formulation of the constitution of Bangladesh. As the current government believes in the rule of law and follows the principles of the Father of the Nation, we will not put our hand there.

Information and Technology State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak said the Data Protection Act will ensure security, freedom of expression of every citizen and every institution of the country.

Palak said, 'If this law is passed, we will be able to use our data commercially as Data is now called the new resource. We will then be able to compel national and international institutions to use this data subject to permission,' he added.

Palak presided over the programme while Senior Secretary of ICT Department NM Ziaul Alam, Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department Md Moinul Kabir, Senior Legislative Expert of ICT Department and former Senior Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department Shahidul Haque, ICT expert Tariq A Barkatullah and others also spoke in the meeting.

Foreign Secretary Masood bin Momen moderated the meeting and various stakeholders took part in open discussion in the meeting and expressed their views on various sections and sub-sections of the Act.











