Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Law for Data Protection made not to control but to protect all: Minister

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 295
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said Data Protection Act is not being made to control data rather it is being made for the protection of all.
The Law Minister came up with the comment at a view exchange meeting with stakeholders on the Data Protection Act 2022. The Information and Communication Technology ministry organized the programme at Hotel Radisson in the capital on Sunday.
"We have clearly said the Data Protection Act is not for data control. This will be for data protection. There will be two to three more discussions and consultation programmes in this connection till August. We will take reasonable and acceptable advices from those programmes," the Law Minister informed.
He also informed that a draft of the law would be placed before the Cabinet by September and later it would be placed in Parliament by December.
In response to the question whether the freedom of expression will be undermined through this law, Anisul Huq said no one has the power to interfere with the protection and assurance given by Bangabandhu regarding the freedom of expression during the formulation of the constitution of Bangladesh. As the current government believes in the rule of law and follows the principles of the Father of the Nation, we will not put our hand there.
Information and Technology State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak said the Data Protection Act will ensure security, freedom of expression of every citizen and every institution of the country.
Palak said, 'If this law is passed, we will be able to use our data commercially as Data is now called the new resource. We will then be able to compel national and international institutions to use this data subject to permission,' he added.
Palak presided over the programme while Senior Secretary of ICT Department NM Ziaul Alam, Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department Md Moinul Kabir, Senior Legislative Expert of ICT Department and former Senior Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department Shahidul Haque, ICT expert Tariq A Barkatullah and others also spoke in the meeting.
Foreign Secretary Masood bin Momen moderated the meeting and various stakeholders took part in open discussion in the meeting and expressed their views on various sections and sub-sections of the Act.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 4 more deaths,  900 new cases
Breakthroughs elude Biden on fraught ME tour
Exhaust emissions from factories contribute significantly to air pollution
Law for Data Protection made not to control but to protect all: Minister
13 buses seized for plying sans route permits
Maiden 60mw Wind Power Plant goes into operation in Dec
BRTC should continue profit trend: Quader
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga


Latest News
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft