13 buses seized for plying sans route permits

A combing operation was conducted by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) jointly against buses without route permits in the capital.

In first day of the operation, 13 buses were dumped for violation of route permits and lack of route permits. At this time, a total of Tk 57,500 was fined in 24 cases.

Operations were conducted in Rayerbagh and Ramna of DSCC and Basila area of DNCC on Sunday.

South City Executive Magistrate Ashekul Haque and BRTA Executive Magistrate Mohammad Zuber Alam in Rayerbagh area of Shyampur in South City, South City Executive Magistrate Afifa Khan and BRTA Executive Magistrate Bikash Chandra Burman in Ramnastha Engineering Institute area and BRTA Executive Magistrate Feroza Parveen conducted the operation in Basila area of North City.

Executive Magistrate Feroza Parveen said, "According to the decision of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee, no vehicle other than Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will run from Ghatarchar to Kachpur. But these vehicles were running on this route without route permit. That is why 3 buses have been dumped in the drive."

It is to be noted that in the light of the decision of the 23rd meeting of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee held on June 22, a two-week joint combing operation has started from Sunday against all illegal and route-permit less buses plying on Route 21 of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan. The drive will continue till July 28.







