Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

13 buses seized for plying sans route permits

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302
Staff Correspondent

A combing operation was conducted by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) jointly against buses without route permits in the capital.
In first day of the operation, 13 buses were dumped for violation of route permits and lack of route permits. At this time, a total of Tk 57,500 was fined in 24 cases.
Operations were conducted in Rayerbagh and Ramna of DSCC and Basila area of DNCC on Sunday.
South City Executive Magistrate Ashekul Haque and BRTA Executive Magistrate Mohammad Zuber Alam in Rayerbagh area of Shyampur in South City, South City Executive Magistrate Afifa Khan and BRTA Executive Magistrate Bikash Chandra Burman in Ramnastha Engineering Institute area and BRTA Executive Magistrate Feroza Parveen conducted the operation in Basila area of North City.
Executive Magistrate Feroza Parveen said, "According to the decision of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee, no vehicle other than Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will run from Ghatarchar to Kachpur. But these vehicles were running on this route without route permit. That is why 3 buses have been dumped in the drive."
It is to be noted that in the light of the decision of the 23rd meeting of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee held on June 22, a two-week joint combing operation has started from Sunday against all illegal and route-permit less buses plying on Route 21 of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan. The drive will continue till July 28.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 4 more deaths,  900 new cases
Breakthroughs elude Biden on fraught ME tour
Exhaust emissions from factories contribute significantly to air pollution
Law for Data Protection made not to control but to protect all: Minister
13 buses seized for plying sans route permits
Maiden 60mw Wind Power Plant goes into operation in Dec
BRTC should continue profit trend: Quader
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga


Latest News
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft