Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Maiden 60mw Wind Power Plant goes into operation in Dec

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 327
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 17: The country's first wind power project is being implemented in Khurushkul of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.
In this connection a Chinese vessel arrived in Chattogram Port on Thursday with huge quantity of wind power plant articles.
Meanwhile, the State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid laid the foundation stone of the project on last March.
The wind power plant would generate 60MW of electricity upon project completion.
Besides, there will be another wind park in Inani capable of generating 50MW of electricity, said State Minister Nasrul.
The director of the project in Khurushkul, Mukit Alam Khan, said the government is constructing the plant at a cost of Tk 900 crore.
The project will be completed by December, the electricity generated by this plant will be connected to the national grid after meeting local demand.
It is being implemented by US-DK Green Energy (BD) Ltd. Under the project a total of 22 wind turbines would be installed to generate 60 MW power.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 4 more deaths,  900 new cases
Breakthroughs elude Biden on fraught ME tour
Exhaust emissions from factories contribute significantly to air pollution
Law for Data Protection made not to control but to protect all: Minister
13 buses seized for plying sans route permits
Maiden 60mw Wind Power Plant goes into operation in Dec
BRTC should continue profit trend: Quader
A truck stand developed illegally occupying the river bank of Buriganga


Latest News
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft