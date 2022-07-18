Video
BRTC should continue profit trend: Quader

AL wants competitive elections, he says

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday asked to continue the profit trend of the state-owned transport agency Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).
He gave this order in a discussion meeting with officials at BRTC's head office on Sunday morning.
In the meeting, the minister said, "Not only the profit should be continued but also the passenger service quality of BRTC should be improved. BRTC needs to be transformed into modern transport. He also ordered to introduce vehicle tracking system in all buses and trucks of BRTC."
Regarding the next general election, Obaidul Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), said, "Awami League never wants uncontested elections. The party never wants to score goals in an empty field. We want competitive elections with participation of all political parties."
The Election Commission (EC) is sitting in dialogue with the registered political parties, this dialogue of EC will continue till July 31 and on July 31, a delegation of 10 members of Awami League will participate in the dialogue with the Commission, said the AL General Secretary.
He also said that it is the responsibility of all political parties to participate in this dialogue called by the Election Commission, only those who want to change the government through elections should participate in the elections.
Expecting that every registered political party will participate in the dialogue of the Election Commission, Obaidul Quader said, we want to see this election as competitive. That is why free, fair and credible elections will be held with the participation of all those registered parties.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already taken many initiatives to improve the election system and election system will be made more modern-standard in the future," he added.
Obaidul Quader thinks that the current system is also favorable for a fair, free and impartial election.
Quader said the election will be held under the Election Commission. If the Election Commission is impartial, then the election will be free and impartial, there will be no involvement of the government here. The government will only cooperate with the commission.
He also said that any organization or office of the government related to the election, during the election, will not run under the instructions of the government, it will run under the Election Commission.
AL General Secretary hoped that the registered political parties will participate and play their responsible role in the political dialogue called by the Election Commission.
Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Chairman of BRTC Tajul Islam and senior officials of BRTC were present in the meeting.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that BRTC has returned to the trend of profit - this trend should be continued. BRTC should not be a burden to the government and we should be alert on it.


