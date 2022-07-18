6 dead, many others injured in road accidents

At least six people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Jashore, Barguna, Bogura and Sherpur on Sunday.

Our Jashore Correspondent added that two cousins were killed when a drum truck crushed them in Jashore Sadar upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased were Jahia Khatun, 4, daughter of Kamal Hossain, and her cousin Abu Huraira, 2, son of Jamal Hossain, residents of Jirat village in the upazila.

Police said the duo were crushed under the wheels of a drum truck when its driver Kamal Hossain, father of deceased Jahia, was trying to take the car backwards for going outside like other days.

He did not notice that his daughter and his nephew got stuck under the vehicle's wheels.

A pall of gloom descended in the area due to the tragic death of the two children in a family. Jahsore Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tajul Islam confirmed the matter.

Our Barguna Correspondent added that a young man was killed and seven others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck. The accident took place on the Patuakhali-Kuakata highway at Amtali upazila in Barguna district around 7:00am on Sunday.

The deceased was Riyad, 30, hailed from Gournadi upazila in Barishal district.

Quoting locals, Amtali Police Station OC AKM Mizanur Rahman said a bus collided head-on with a truck in Brickfield area, leaving eight of the bus passengers critically injured.

They were rescued and taken to Amtali Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Riyad dead.

The other injured are currently undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital and Patuakhali Sadar Hospital. Legal steps in this regard are under process, OC Mizanur added.

Our Bogura Correspondent added that two people, who met an accident in Bogura's Nandigram upazila on Saturday night, died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were Altaf Hossain, 60, a resident of Koigram village in Natore's Singra upazila and Moslema Khatun, 40, wife of Shahidul Islam, of Mothurapur village in Nandigram upazila.













