CCC to levy Holding Tax this fiscal

CHATTOGRAM, July 17: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has decided to resume levying holding taxes which had been discontinued for the last five years.

The CCC authority has issued notice to the building owners to pay their holding taxes as per the decision taken in 2017-18 fiscal by the former Mayor AJM Nasiruddin.

The CCC has divided the entire city into eight revenue circles in order to realise the holding tax.

Earlier, the LGRD Ministry in a meeting held in January last decided to withdraw order of suspension of the earlier re-assessment process of the City Corporation.

According to CCC and the building owners' sources, the holding tax on the basis of area of the holdings will be effective from now. The assessment on the basis of rent has now been stopped.

But CCC authority said that the aggrieved building owners may file appeal as per law.

Meanwhile, the CCC had reassessed the five year tax in 2017-18 fiscal against 185,248 holdings in the city. As per their reassessment, the volume of holding tax was fixed at Tk 851.30 crore. But the volume of tax in the previous system was nearly Tk 132 crore. For this reason, the city dwellers appealed to the LGRD Ministry for suspension of the decision and the Ministry responded by accepting the public demand. Since then the realisation of tax had remained suspended.

But in January 18 last, the LGRD Ministry had withdrawn the suspension order. Accordingly, the CCC authority has started their action plan for the 2022-23 fiscal.

The total number of the holdings of Chittagong City had increased to 185,248 as per new assessment and the total amount of taxes had increased to Tk 851.30 crore from Tk 132 crore. Earlier, the taxpayers paid their taxes based on per square foot of a structure.











