Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India’s fuel demand falls in July as monsoon sets in

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

NEW DELHI, July 17: India's demand for petrol and diesel fell in the first half of July over the previous month as the onset of monsoon chipped away consumption in some sectors and restricted mobility, preliminary industry data showed on Sunday.
Diesel, the most widely used fuel in the country, saw consumption drop 13.7 per cent during July 1-15 to 3.16 million tonnes from 3.67 million tones demand in the same period of the previous month.
The arrival and intensity of monsoon weighs heavily on diesel demand in the country and consumption traditionally is lower in July-September than in April-June. Floods restrict mobility and demand from the farm sector, which uses diesel in irrigation pumps and trucking, also drops with the onset of rains.
Diesel demand was however almost 27 per cent higher year-on-year, supported by strong economic growth and a relatively low baseline for the same period in 2021 when a second wave of COVID-19 had impacted the economy.
Consumption of diesel was 43.6 per cent higher than the 2.2 million tonnes demand during July 1 to 15 of 2020. It was 13.7 per cent more than pre-COVID July 2019, the data showed.
Petrol sales fell 7.8 per cent to 1.27 million tonnes in the first half of July when compared to 1.38 million tonnes consumption in the same period of the previous month.
The consumption was, however, 23.3 per cent higher than July 2021 and 46 per cent more than the first fortnight of July 2020. It was 27.9 per cent more than pre-COVID July 2019.
Auto fuel demand in June was supported by a surge in summer travel to colder areas of the country to escape from the heat and vacations during annual breaks at educational institutions.
As the aviation sector opens up, India's overall passenger traffic (both domestic and international) at airports inched closer to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Accordingly, jet fuel (ATF) demand grew by 77.2 per cent to 247,800 tonnes during July 1 to 15 when compared year-on-year. It was 125.9 per cent higher than July 2020 but 17.7 per cent lower than pre-COVID July 2019. Month-on-month, sales fell 6.7 per cent.
With strong economic growth of 7.1 per cent, India's oil demand has been rising steadily since the country eased pandemic lockdowns.
"Monsoon months traditionally are low consumption months but overall oil demand will continue on its growth trajectory during the rest of the year," an industry official said.
The government had on March 25, 2020, imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. The complete lockdown, which halted mobility and crippled business, was slowly eased after two months.
Cooking gas LPG sales were up 14.15 per cent year-on-year to 1.24 million tonnes in the first half of July. This despite a Rs 50 per cylinder hike in prices.
LPG consumption was 16.6 per cent higher than July 2020 and 8.6 per cent more than July 2019.
Month-on-month too, the demand was up 8.3 per cent when compared with 1.15 million tonnes LPG consumption during the first half of June, the data showed.    -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s fuel demand falls in July as monsoon sets in
Pakistan eyeing $4b from friendly countries this month
Stocks extend falling streak on economic worries
Private power plants seek $1.5b in arrears from govt
GIB Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim inaugurating its relocated Ashulia Branch
SIBL holds half-yearly business conference
Dhaka Bank observes 27th annive
A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd


Latest News
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft