Stocks extend falling streak on economic worries

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong stock exchange (CSE) slid for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the first working day of the week as the investors were reluctant to make fresh stakes due to the global inflationary trend.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 20.21 points to 6,304, after losing some 63 points in the past four consecutive sessions. The DS30 Index also slid 6.29 points to 2,267 and the DSES Index eroded 1.11 points to 1,376 at the close of the trading.

Turnover ended low at Tk 5.93 billion, up 2.07 per cent from the previous day's seven-week lowest turnover of Tk 5.81 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 382 issues traded, 236 declined, 99 advanced and 99 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost nearly 72 points to 18,523 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 44 points to 11,099.

Of the issues traded, 183 declined, 67 advanced and 40 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 6.75 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 196 million.







