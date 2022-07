GIB Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim inaugurating its relocated Ashulia Branch













Global Islami Bank (GIB) Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim inaugurating its relocated Ashulia Branch to 'Mizan Shopping Complex, Jamgara, Yearpur, Ashulia from the previous location at Monsur Tower, Jamgara, Yearpur, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka on Sunday. Manager, Ashulia Branch, Officials from Head Office and distinguished clients were present on the occasion. photo: Bank