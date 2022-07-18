SIBL holds half-yearly business conference



Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a day-long half-yearly Business Conference-2022 recently. The conference was presided over by Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of Social Islami Bank. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, and Divisional Heads were also present in the conference.Four zonal heads, branch managers of 172 branches, in-charges of 113 sub-branches along with other officials also joined the conference through virtual platform.The business performance from January to June was reviewed and strategies were outlined how to achieve business targets at the end of year in the conference. Managing Director and CEO asked all managers, zonal heads and divisional heads to be more dynamic and proactive to achieve yearly business targets. At the end of the conference, 18 branches and 01 sub-branch were awarded for achieving various business targets.