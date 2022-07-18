Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka Bank observes 27th annive

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank observes 27th annive

Dhaka Bank observes 27th annive

Dhaka Bank Ltd has observed its 27 years anniversary of Banking Excellence in a modest manner considering the current ongoing pandemic COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh. In this signature occasion of the Bank, Doa Mahfil and Cake Cutting Ceremony was arranged by maintaining social distance and safe hygiene rules at Head Office, Gulshan recently, says a press release.
Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman, Dhaka Bank Limited; Founder of the Bank Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed; Founder Vice Chairman A T M Hayatuzzaman Khan, Directors Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mirza Yasser Abbas, Mohammad Hanif, Abdullah Al Ahsan, Former Director Khandaker Mohammad Shahjahan, Mohammad Amirullah, Independent Director Firoz Ahmed and Ahbab Ahmed were present at the programme.
Along with Vice Chairman Aman Ullah Sarker, Directors Messrs Reshadur Rahman, Tahidul Hossain Chowdhury; Md. Amirullah; Rakhi Das Gupta, Jashim Uddin; and Independent Director Md. Muzibur Rahman also participated in the programme through online platform.
Apart from them Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO along with Senior Management of Dhaka Bank limited and Branch Managers from the Flagship Branches and Divisional Heads were present on the occasion.
Other employees of the Bank were connected through Digital Platform. Besides that, 133 Branches celebrated this occasion individually through Cutting Cakes in their premises.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s fuel demand falls in July as monsoon sets in
Pakistan eyeing $4b from friendly countries this month
Stocks extend falling streak on economic worries
Private power plants seek $1.5b in arrears from govt
GIB Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim inaugurating its relocated Ashulia Branch
SIBL holds half-yearly business conference
Dhaka Bank observes 27th annive
A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd


Latest News
PM to handover 26,229 houses to homeless families Thursday
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft