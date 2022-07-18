

Dhaka Bank observes 27th annive

Dhaka Bank Ltd has observed its 27 years anniversary of Banking Excellence in a modest manner considering the current ongoing pandemic COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh. In this signature occasion of the Bank, Doa Mahfil and Cake Cutting Ceremony was arranged by maintaining social distance and safe hygiene rules at Head Office, Gulshan recently, says a press release.Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman, Dhaka Bank Limited; Founder of the Bank Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed; Founder Vice Chairman A T M Hayatuzzaman Khan, Directors Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mirza Yasser Abbas, Mohammad Hanif, Abdullah Al Ahsan, Former Director Khandaker Mohammad Shahjahan, Mohammad Amirullah, Independent Director Firoz Ahmed and Ahbab Ahmed were present at the programme.Along with Vice Chairman Aman Ullah Sarker, Directors Messrs Reshadur Rahman, Tahidul Hossain Chowdhury; Md. Amirullah; Rakhi Das Gupta, Jashim Uddin; and Independent Director Md. Muzibur Rahman also participated in the programme through online platform.Apart from them Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO along with Senior Management of Dhaka Bank limited and Branch Managers from the Flagship Branches and Divisional Heads were present on the occasion.Other employees of the Bank were connected through Digital Platform. Besides that, 133 Branches celebrated this occasion individually through Cutting Cakes in their premises.