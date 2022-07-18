

EBL launches LoungeKey scheme with Mastercard

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards of EBL; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Sohail Alim, Director of Mastercard Bangladesh and others formally launched the LoungeKey programme at a ceremony held at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.



















Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched a LoungeKey programme in collaboration with the Mastercard. The programme will allow Mastercard World and Titanium credit cardholders of EBL, access to more than 1,100 airport lounges worldwide, says a press release.M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards of EBL; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Sohail Alim, Director of Mastercard Bangladesh and others formally launched the LoungeKey programme at a ceremony held at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.