EBL launches LoungeKey scheme with Mastercard
Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched a LoungeKey programme in collaboration with the Mastercard. The programme will allow Mastercard World and Titanium credit cardholders of EBL, access to more than 1,100 airport lounges worldwide, says a press release.
M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards of EBL; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Sohail Alim, Director of Mastercard Bangladesh and others formally launched the LoungeKey programme at a ceremony held at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.