Walton to bring 2 new models of smart watches

Bangladeshi Tech giant Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's computer division is going to launch 2 new model of smart watches in the market with the packaging of its watch device 'TICK'.

The attractively designed smart watches modeled as WSWD and WSWE have many useful features and will be available in several variants, says a press release.

The body of the black, silver and gray colored smart watches is made of metal and plastic materials which make them more durable. They have many useful features including heart rate count, sleep monitoring, blood pressure, blood oxygen, Bangla UI, Bluetooth calling and loud speaker music, stopwatch, smart reminder, female health, motion gesture, pace counting, timing, photo control, knob button, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.0, IP67 water resistant, rotate button control, real time weather update etc.

Meanwhile, the TICK WSWE model smart watch has 1.69 inch full touch rectangular screen with 240X280 pixel resolution, 160KB RAM, 64Mb ROM, 230 mAh battery, 32 sports modes, voice assistant etc.

The smart watches have silicone and nylon straps and Walton provides 6-month service warranty for the devices.











