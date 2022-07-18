UNICEF needs $ 45.7m to support flood-hit people in BD

UNICEF needs $45.7 million to support the affected population with immediate and medium-term interventions as the funding gap remains huge at 94%, according to a joint press statement published by the UN Resident Coordinator on behalf of the UN and Donors (ECHO and UK Government) recently.

The statement based on the preview of UNICEF Bangladesh Humanitarian Situation Report No 6 (North Eastern Flood) 16 July 2022, said an estimated 7.2 million people including 3.5 million children have been severely affected by devastating flash floods in nine north-eastern districts of Bangladesh. Of the affected people 64 including 26 children were killed by floods.

It said, the situation continues to be dire for the families who have returned to their homes, as their houses are damaged, waterpoints and latrines need to be repaired. There are still 19,221 people, including 3,229 children, living in 275 shelters.

Despite the difficult situation, UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to reach 639,864 children with the Vitamin-A campaign in Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts.

More than 1.23 million people of which about 40 per cent are children have received one or more humanitarian assistance/services supported by UNICEF, reports New York-based Reliefweb, a humanitarian information portal that hosts more than 720,000 humanitarian situation reports, press releases, evaluations, guidelines, assessments, maps and infographics.

14,041 vulnerable adolescents and family members (7,589 female and 205 people with disabilities) have been reached with mental health and psychosocial support through social workers.

Some 7.2 million people were affected by flash flood, 3.5 million children affected by flash flood in 9 districts namely Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulivibazar, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Netrakona, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh and Sherpur.

The devastating flash floods which began in May 2022, with a second wave in mid-June 2022 in nine north-eastern districts of Bangladesh: Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Kishanganj, Netrakona, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh and Sherpur.

Despite the water receding steadily, the humanitarian situation continues to be dire in the flood affected areas, particularly in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts. Thousands of homes and farmlands remain inundated.

According to local authorities, majority of the displaced families who have been housed in over 1,600 temporary shelters have returned to their homes.

However, there are still 19,221 people including 3,229 children and 166 people with disability (PwD) living in 275 shelters in Sylhet and Sunamganj. Hundreds of families are reportedly staying with their relatives and extended family members while some others remain in common buildings. There are people living in remote sub-districts that remain hard to reach due to flooding and poor road infrastructures.

Basic services, notably health facilities, are slowly returning to normal, while some facilities like schools that were used as shelters require cleaning and repair works. Nevertheless, the massive challenges remains in the WASH sector, the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) estimated that some 106,727 water points and 283,355 sanitation facilities have been immensely damaged, all needs restoration and reconstruction.

Meanwhile, the risk of Acute Watery Diarrhoea outbreaks, skin and respiratory diseases continue to be high. As of 13th July, 12,503 cases of waterborne diseases and other ailments have been reported in Sylhet division. Schools remain closed till 18 July 2022 due to regular break period.











