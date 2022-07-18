Eden college students can pay academic fees thru upay

Video
Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

The students of Eden Mohila College, a pioneer education institute for women in Bangladesh, can now pay for all kinds of academic frees through upay.
Rezaul Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of upay, and Professor Supriya Bhattacharjee, Principal of Eden College, recently signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the college premises.
The agreement facilitates around 25,000 students of the Eden College to pay their academic fees, including monthly tuition fee, through the upay app or by dialing the USSD code *268#.
Among others, Emon Kalyan Dutta, Chief Sales & Service Officer, Biplob Banerjee, Director, Sales and Distribution, Shakib Altaf, Deputy Director, Hasan Mohammad Zahid, Assistant Director, and Shah Md Bodiur Rahman, Account Manager of upay and Quazi Atiquzzaman, a professor of the Geography Department of Eden college were present during the signing ceremony.
upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.


