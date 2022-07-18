Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak cotton growers lament Rs 4bn loss this season

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Pak cotton growers lament Rs 4bn loss this season

Pak cotton growers lament Rs 4bn loss this season

HYDERABAD, July 17: The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has accused ginners of artificially lowering cotton crop prices by Rs7,000 per 40kg, causing producers to lose Rs4 billion this season.
The SCA, which met on Saturday under the chairmanship of its president Miran Mohammad Shah strongly reacted against lower cotton prices being offered to growers. The chamber said a price of Rs4,000 per 40kg was being paid to them, which was Rs11,000 per 40kg until recently.
The chamber said farmers were facing worse economic conditions and urged that Rs10,000 per 40kg cotton price should be offered to growers and action should be taken against ginners.
The meeting urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take action against this exploitation of growers. The meeting noted that prices of commodities, including cotton, were dropping while farm input prices had increased substantially. The SCA said that cotton factory owners have established a cartel only to deny the just price of cotton to them.
The meeting noted that, so far, cotton producers had incurred a loss of Rs4bn due to this artificial decline in price. The SCA vowed not to tolerate such heinous exploitation. It urged PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to intervene and save farmers from losses, adding that prices of cotton in the international market remained stable.
The chamber added that it is regrettable that Sindh's chief secretary, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners remained silent over this exploitation.
Growers briefed the SCA that a substantial rise was witnessed in prices of paddy crop seed and pesticides, which showed that farmers' commodities were bought for lower prices while input costs had been increased.The meeting was attended by Zahid Bhurgari, Nabi Bux Sathio, Nisar Memon, and others.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s fuel demand falls in July as monsoon sets in
Pakistan eyeing $4b from friendly countries this month
Stocks extend falling streak on economic worries
Private power plants seek $1.5b in arrears from govt
GIB Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim inaugurating its relocated Ashulia Branch
SIBL holds half-yearly business conference
Dhaka Bank observes 27th annive
A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd


Latest News
Youth commits suicide in Barguna
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
India votes to elect new president
Decision on office timing soon
Indian army chief in Dhaka on 4-day visit
Judicial inquiry ordered into Narail teacher humiliation
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate
Gunfight between 2 UPDF factions leaves youth dead
EC in crisis with elections, says CEC
Govt to shut diesel-run power plants once a week
Most Read News
Cargo plane crashes in Greece
Global Covid cases cross 567 million
Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president
Wildfire rages in scorching southwest Europe
Saudi warns against 'unrealistic' policies to curb emissions
BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed plane: Amman
Searing monsoon upsets people
Baby born on road during accident in M’singh
Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft