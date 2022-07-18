Slower deposit growth will force banks to hike rates: RBI

MUMBAI, July 17: Banks will be forced to raise deposit rates in the coming months as credit growth is outstripping the increase in deposits by a large margin, a report released by the Reserve Bank of India said on Saturday. It asserted that the economic outlook has brightened and conditions for a sustainable high growth trajectory have strengthened, thanks to normal monsoon and stabilisation of inflation pressures. On the rupee, the report coauthored by RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said, there is aneed for close and continuous monitoring of the widening trade deficit and portfolio outflows.

This is notwithstanding strong reserve buffers, moderating external debt and a "fairly valued exchange rate that has wilted less in the face of monotonic strengthening of the US dollar than many peers". Data in the RBI bulletin revealed that RBI bought $10bn of foreign exchange and sold $8. 1 billion in May 2022, leading to a net purchase of $2 billion in May.

"The Indian economy remains resilient in the face of formidable global headwinds. -TNN







