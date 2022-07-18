Video
Home Business

Vivo brings smartphone X80 with ZEISS camera features

Published : Monday, 18 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 308
Business Desk

Adding to the brand's famous X Series, vivo recently unveiled the vivo X80, marking the next step in the company's worldwide imaging cooperation with ZEISS and their shared goal of creating the finest smartphone photography experience.
With the X Series, vivo has elevated the standards of smartphone camera technology and innovation, bringing joy to local consumers as a long-time industry pioneer. The device is priced at BDT 76,990, says a press release.
The vivo X80 is equipped with cutting-edge imaging technology both inside and out, resulting in a seamless photography experience that lets users to shoot wonderfully natural-looking photographs and videos. The much-anticipated vivo X80 comes with features and technology that make it deserving of its legacy and the attention it has earned from tech and photography aficionados.
The vivo X80 boasts a remarkable triple rear camera setup with 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor rear camera, 12MP Portrait Camera and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera that can easily compete with the top professional cameras out there. Overloaded with exceptional camera technologies including the famous ZEISS T* Coating, that eliminates the biggest challenge with smartphone photography by intelligently removing any unwanted flare or element from the frame, resulting in a high-resolution capture.
People have been waiting for vivo to release a smartphone with the V1+ Image Signal Processor (ISP) technology since the company introduced it late last year, and the feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
The X80 is deeply engrained with the greatest level of imaging available, reflecting vivo's commitment. The vivo V1+ Chip lets the phone to achieve professional-level visual upgrades in areas like image, display, and games. The vivo V1+ Chip has an AI - based night video algorithm that optimises both energy consumption and visual output quality.
Powered by the superfast MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, the vivo X80 offers a seamless gaming, and streaming experience. The users also don't need to worry about storage or performance, the smartphone offers a massive storage and provide a hassle-free experience. And history prevails, vivo's X Series are claimed as one of the best designed smartphones, not just in terms of looks but also built quality and in hand feel.
The Fluorite AG Glass Design, Cloud Window 2.0 and the two stunning color variants - Cosmic Black and Urban Blue makes the smartphone look divine. The smartphone looks incredibly futuristic and classy, and users won't be able to stop themselves from boasting it around.


