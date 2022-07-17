Video
Migrant To Malaysia

Competition panel starts probe into syndication

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Competition Commission, a statutory body to ensure competition at every stage, has started probing the allegations of syndication in the Malaysian migrant market for Bangladeshis forming a probe committee under the commission.
As part of the investigation, Cathersis Inter-national's Ruhul Amin Swapan, a key person of the 25-agency syndicate, has been asked to face the probe body with all valid documents on Sunday (July 17) in the commission's Eskaton Garden office.
In case of failure to appear before the probe body personally, he has been asked to send a
responsible representative to attend the hearing of the commission over the issue of syndication.
According to the notice issued by the commission's Senior Assistant Secretary Minara Nazmeen, also a member of the probe body, the investigation was launched based on the reports published or broadcast in different media from home and abroad.
The notice was served following the Section 8(7) of the Competition Law, 2012. In accordance to the provision of the section, it would be considered as an offence, if the required documents are not supplied violating the law.
The accused person, who will not supply the documents or information deliberately, would be considered for a punishment of highest three years imprisonment or fine or both, the notice issued on July 13 said.
According to the allegations, Ruhul Amin Swapan along with his Malaysian aide Amin Bin Abdun Noor, a Bangladeshi origin Malaysian businessman has been trying to control the South Asian migrant market for Bangladeshis creating a syndicate of only 25 local recruiting agencies instead of 1,620 valid agencies.
They have managed the Malaysian Human Resources Ministry to receive the Bangladeshi migrants through the selected 25 recruiting agencies. Of which, most agencies don't have previous experiences to send migrants to the country while some are newly registered. Some of the agencies have bad records.
In this situation, resentment has been prevailing among the Bangladeshi and Malaysian recruiting agencies and other stakeholders. The organizations of recruiting agencies and civil society bodies have submitted several complaints to the authorities' concerned seeking justice.
Responding to their complaints, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has already operated drives at all business entities of Amin Bin Abdun Noor in Malaysia recently. The anti-graft body has launched probe against Amin and his aides.


