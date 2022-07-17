Searing monsoon upsets people



A rickshaw puller drinks water from a bottle in the midday at Motijheel in the city on Saturday. People engaged in outdoor activities directly under the sun are getting dehydrated very soon in the scorching heat this summer. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Mild to moderate heat wave is blowing in different parts of the country including northern region.

The maximum temperature reached 39 degrees Celsius and both the maximum and minimum temperatures are much cooler and warmer than normal.

In the countryside where the fields are flooded with rainwater, the water is glistening where the water bodies are supposed to be watered but has turned as like as barren desert.

Meteorologists say that an exceptional monsoon season is going on without rain and such

unusual monsoons have not been seen in recent years. It is unusual for a heat wave to flow over a wide area for such a long time during monsoon.

Ashad and Shravan monsoon season in Bangladesh. Saturday was the 1st day of Shravana, the second month of monsoon.

Heat wave has been blowing in different parts of the country for some time now.

When the monsoon season is in full swing, people all over the country are suffering from the summer heat.

Meteorologist Md. Abdul Mannan told the Daily Observer, "Ashad and Shravan are together in the month of July. During this time there is a lot of rainfall. It is not raining continuously. There is a break for a day

or two. After a break of a day or two, it rains again. It continues like this. The heat wave situation has emerged since July 5, and is ongoing. Heat wave conditions are prevailing for the last 12 days. Such a continuous heat wave situation does not exist in the monsoon season.

He said, "It is only in April-May, when the frequency of rainfall is less. If we consider monsoon with heat wave, it is a weather condition of a different nature i.e. it is a rare event. However, it is not that such incidents cannot be found in history, maybe less in number. Maybe it happened once in 10 years or once in 20 years. We are witnessing an exceptional monsoon season at the moment.'

Our Rajshahi correspondent said that the temperature is touching 40 degrees Celsius and the records of the rains of last month shows that only 8 days people got rains.

In these 8 days, the maximum rainfall was 20.9 mm on June 18 and the second highest rainfall occurred on June 20 with 9.1 mm.

After that, the amount of rainfall did not rise above 3.6 millimeters which was recorded on 26 June.

Rainfall on 17 June, 21 June was 2 mm, 24 June 0.4 mm, 30 June 0.2 and 3 July 1 mm.

Yamin Ali, a farmer of Paba Upazila, said that it has been 20 days since he expected to make a seed bed of coppice when the intense heat subsides a little.

Will it be good to plant seeds in this hot weather? I am also worried about that. Many have lost 30 to 40 percent of their seedbed due to heat.

I will see in a day or two. Otherwise, the seeds must be discarded. nothing to do

According to Rajshahi Meteorological Office, on Thursday (July 14), the mercury in the thermometer recorded 39 degrees Celsius.

And the lowest temperature recorded was 28.0 degrees Celsius. Earlier, after eight years, on April 15, the previous temperature record was broken in Rajshahi.

At 3 o'clock on that day, the maximum temperature of Rajshahi was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius. Besides, the highest temperature recorded in Rajshahi was 41.2 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2014.

Gausuzzaman, senior observer of Rajshahi weather office, said that the amount of rainfall in Rajshahi has decreased a lot compared to the previous years.

This is due to climate change. Because in Rajshahi we are cutting more trees than we are planting. Meanwhile, the navigability of the river has also decreased. Overall, increasing weather anomalies have a negative impact on the climate.

He also said, we expect that the temperature will decrease slightly after July 19. There is also a chance of rain.













