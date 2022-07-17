Video
Front Page

Covid claims 5 more lives, infects 1,007

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded five more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 29,230. During the time 1,007 new cases were also detected, bringing the
number of cases to 1,995,440.   
Besides, 1,854 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 19,22,977 and overall recovery rate at 96.37 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate rose to 13.70 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.77 per cent and the death rate at 1.46 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 7,247 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







