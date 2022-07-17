Video
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:13 AM
Ctg edible oil market unmoved despite fall in world price

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 16: Edible oil prices in the port city shows no impact of the fall in prices worldwide. According to trading sources, the prices of edible oil in the international market had declined to US$ 1,300 from $1,900 this week.
As a result, the wholesalers of the Khatunganj had decreased their prices at Tk 500 per 37.5kg of oil this week. But this has no impact in the retail market. In the local retail market a litre bottle is selling at Tk 205 while the 5 litre bottle is selling at Tk 997 in Chattogram.
The Consumer Association of Bangladesh Chattogram chapter claimed that a sufficient quantity of edible oil is now stocked in the country.
Besides, a total     of 33 lakh metric tons of Soyabean oil have been imported in the last financial year. But the businessmen have created an artificial crisis of edible oil in the country making the consumers hostages.
Meanwhile, the Government had withdrawn VAT on edible oil, other commodities since March 9. The government had withdrawn the value-added tax (VAT) on commodities like sugar, chickpeas and edible oil. In case of soybean oil, 15 per cent VAT has been exempted at production stage and 5 per cent at consumer level.
According to business sector sources, there are currently six manufacturers including the largest ones are S Alam Group, City Group, Meghna Group, Bashundara group, Bangladesh Edible oil and T K Group. The manufacturers and the dealers have been controlling the market of edible oil in the country.
According to local market sources, currently the Soyabean oil is sold at Tk 6,500 per 37.32 kg  while it was sold at Tk 7,000 last week, Palm oil is now being sold at Tk 5,000 per 37.5 kg while it was sold at Tk 6,000 one week back in the wholesale market of Khatunganj. The government had increased the prices of bottled soybean oil to Tk 168 per litre on February 6. The prices of 5-litre bottle were fixed at Tk 795 and unpacked soybean oil price was raised to Tk 143 per litre. Then gradually it increases to Tk 205 per litre and the five litre bottle to Tk 997.
Meanwhile, according to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, the government imported over 2.77 million tonnes of edible oil in 2021 against an annual demand of 2 million tonnes and imports continued in 2022. So the stock should be sufficient for the supply.


