No respite from high edible oil prices despite govt directive

Though the government has given announcement of reducing price of edible oil by Tk 6 per litre ahead of Eid-ul Azha considering price fall in the international market, there is no impact of the government's announcement in the market yet.

Even after a week of Eid-ul Azha, the edible oil especially Soybean is being sold in the market at the previous price. No one of the producers, wholesalers and retailers has been complying with the government decision to reduce the edible oil price.

However, the wholesale traders of Chattogram's Khatunganj claimed that they have reduced the price as per the government announcement immediate after the decision.

But, the retailers claimed that they have bought the oil at higher price before the government's announcement. At the same time, the market of US Dollar is volatile in the country. In this situation, they are unable to sell the oil at reduced price.

Meanwhile, Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) expressed its dissatisfaction over not reducing the price of edible oil in the kitchen market.

According to a statement of CAB issued on Saturday, as much as the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission is interested in increasing the price, they are not interested in lessening the price as quick. As a result, the situation in the edible oil market is showing anarchic.

"When the importers increase edible oil price in the local market immediate after increasing in the international market, they don't show interests to reduce after reducing in the international market. The price of the product does not adjust in the domestic market for a long time.

Again, with the increase in the price in the international market, the price in the local market increases immediately. But, when the price falls, the traders give different excuses such as buying at higher prices or booking rates are higher.

Despite the steady decline in prices in the international market, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has repeatedly promised to adjust the price of edible oil in the country, but the assurance has not been implemented. At the same time, is the Trade and Tariff Commission working only in the interests of traders? Unilateral action of this commission is a breach of law and a serious hindrance to the consumer interest of the country.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found on Saturday that prices of bottled soybean oil at Tk 205 per litre. A five-litre bottle of soybean oil is being sold at Tk 997, up from Tk 985, while loose soybean oil is being sold at Tk 185 per litre, The palm oil is being sold at Tk 158 per litre.

Mohammad Ali Bhutto, Senior Vice President of the Bangladesh Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association, said the price of soybean oil in the international market has dropped. However, due to higher prices in the world market in March-April, imports have decreased. He thinks that the price has increased due to high imports at that time.

Meanwhile, the price of edible oil in the Khatungonj market in Chattogram is continuously decreasing due to the decrease in the booking rate in the international market. Prices have been falling since the beginning of the new financial year. In the country's second largest wholesale market, per liter has decreased by Tk 10 to Tk 30 in the last 15 days. The edible oil traders of Khatunganj are in trouble due to the sudden drop in prices. However, even if the price falls, it does not have an effect on the retail market.

Zafar Ahmed, manager of Khatunganj Messrs. Abbas Saudagar, said that the price has decreased by Tk 40 per kg. As the booking rate is low, it is being sold at a discount in the international market. Ginger, garlic and onion prices fell in a week due to free flow of Indian products.

On May 5, the government re-fixed the price of edible oil in the country. At that time, the price of soybeans was increased by a record Tk 38 per litre. Then on June 9 the new price of edible oil was fixed at the mill level without any reason. Among these, the price of one litre of loose soybean oil is fixed at Tk 180 at the millgate, Tk 182 at the distributor level and the maximum retail price at Tk 195. Apart from this, the price of one litre of bottled soybean oil has been set at Tk 195 at the mill gate, Tk 199 at the distributor level and the maximum retail price at Tk 205 per litre. A liter of palm oil (super) is priced at Tk 153 at the mill gate, Tk 155 at the distributor level and Tk 158 at the highest retail level.

In the international market, the price of soybean oil per tonne decreased by US $200 to $490 but on the contrary, traders in the country increased the price of soybean oil by Tk 51 per litre twice in a month.

Analyzing the data, the average price of soybean oil in 2019 was $765 per tonne. In 2020, the price was $838 and in 2021, the price of soybeans was $1,385 per tonne. But it increased at one point in March of this year. In March, the price of soybean oil per tonne in the world market was $1956. Last July 13, the price of palm oil decreased to $941 per tonne and the price of soybeans decreased to $ 1,353.

CAB Central Committee Vice President SM Najer Hossain said that as much as the Trade and Tariff Commission is interested in increasing the prices in the country, the current anarchic situation in the edible oil market is due to the fact that they are not so interested in reducing the prices in the country when the prices fall in the world market. With the increase in the price in the international market, the importers increased the price of edible oil in the domestic market. But if the price falls in the international market, the price of the product is not adjusted in the local market for a long time.











