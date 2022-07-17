26 more killed, 44 hurt in road crashes



ACCIDENTS GALORE: (Top) The mangled remains of one of the vehicles that met a road accident on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway at Dulla Munsur under Mirzapur upazila in Tangail. Insets (Left) A truck hits a private car at Kalia Pukur in Kahalu upazila of Bogura. (Right) A speeding truck hits a motorcycle at the Mohishluti area under Tarash upazila of Sirajganj on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In Mymensingh, three members of a family were killed as a truck knocked them down in Court Bhaban area of Trishal upazila on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were Jahangir Alam, 35, his eight month pregnant wife Ratna Begum,26 and their two and a half years old daughter Jannat Ara.

Ranta gave birth to a daughter when the accident occurred local people took the newborn to uapzila health complex and then to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Locals said Jahangir went to Trishal upazila headquarters along with his wife Ratna and child for a medical test of his pregnant wife.

The Mymensingh-bound goods-laden truck knocked down the three while they were crossing the road around 2:30pm, leaving the trio dead on the spot, said Officer-in-charge of Trishal police station Md Main Uddin. The truck has been seized and a case will be filed, he said.

Our Tangail Correspondent added that at least seven people were killed and 15 others injured when a commuter bus crashed into a truck parked along the busy Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mirzapur upazila early in the morning. The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Molla Tutul, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gorai Highway Police Station, said the accident occurred around 4:30am when the 'Binimoy Paribahan' bus hit the stationary sand-laden truck from behind in the Dulla Mansur area.

"The impact left three passengers dead on the spot and 16 others injured. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where one of them was declared dead on arrival," he said.

ACCIDENTS GALORE: (Top) The mangled remains of one of the vehicles that met a road accident on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway at Dulla Munsur under Mirzapur upazila in Tangail. Insets (Left) A truck hits a private car at Kalia Pukur in Kahalu upazila of Bogura. (Right) A speeding truck hits a motorcycle at the Mohishluti area under Tarash upazila of Sirajganj on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Our Bogura Correspondent added that four people were killed and another was injured after a pickup van smashed their private car at Kahaloo upazila in Bogura district on Saturday.

The deceased were Tanser Ali, 60, his son Togor Ali, 35, Abdur Rahman, 35, and car driver Sumon, 30. They hailed from Naogaon district. Police said Tanser was suffering from cancer. For his treatment, three family members were taking him to Bogura this morning on a private car. When the car reached in Dargah Hat area at around 8:30am, a pickup van rammed into the vehicle and it got twisted, leaving Tanser, Togor, and Sumon dead on the spot and Rahman and Shakil injured.

In Dhaka, a youth, identified as Ibrahim Biswas, 24, who was going to Karwan Bazar for buying vegetables, died after a bus smashed his rickshaw at Panthapath intersection early Saturday morning. The accident occurred around 3:45am, said Md Shahabuddin, Sub-Inspector at Shahbagh Police Station.

In Jhenidah, a septuagenarian farmer was killed and three more were injured after being hit by a truck at Kaliganj upazila at around 7:00am.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Tarash upazila in Sirajganj district on Saturday. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police said a Dhaka-bound bus collided head-on with a truck on the Hatikumrul-Bonprara highway in Khalkola area in the afternoon, leaving three dead on the spot and several injured. The injured were taken to different hospitals for treatment. Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent added that two people were killed and four others injured after a microbus hit an auto-rickshaw at Sadar upazila in Brahmanbaria district on Saturday.

The deceased were auto-rickshaw driver Chand Miah, 50, and passenger Billal Hossain, 45. Our Rajshahi Correspondent added a police constable was killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle in Mohanpur upazila of Rajshahi on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Juwel Hossain, 31, a resident of Kurkuti village in Naogaon's Manda upazila. He worked at Adamdighi Police Station of Bogura.

In Cumilla, a man was killed and his co-passenger injured when a speedy bus hit their motorbike on Cumilla-Noakhali Highway at Harishchar in Cumilla Sadar Dakkhin upazila in the early hours of the day.

ACCIDENTS GALORE: (Top) The mangled remains of one of the vehicles that met a road accident on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway at Dulla Munsur under Mirzapur upazila in Tangail. Insets (Left) A truck hits a private car at Kalia Pukur in Kahalu upazila of Bogura. (Right) A speeding truck hits a motorcycle at the Mohishluti area under Tarash upazila of Sirajganj on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In Dinajpur, a motorcyclist was killed when a truck hit his motorcycle in front of Central Graveyard in Khansama upazila this noon. The deceased was Jakir Hossain, son of Tafser Ali of Ukilparra in the upazila.

Our Gazipur Correspondent added two people were killed in two separate road accidents in the district on Saturday.

Jahangir Alam, a Sub Inspector of Pubail Thana said, the accident occurred when two auto-rickshaws collided head-on in the Shukundirbagh Bander Tek area around 9:00am leaving a man dead on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, 33, son of Idris Mia, from Monohardi upazila of Narsingdi district. Besides, another accident occurred when a Leguna and a Truck collided head-on in Pubail College gate area on Tongi-Narshingdi Road leaving one person dead.











At least 26 people were killed and more than 44 others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts on Saturday.In Mymensingh, three members of a family were killed as a truck knocked them down in Court Bhaban area of Trishal upazila on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway Saturday afternoon.The deceased were Jahangir Alam, 35, his eight month pregnant wife Ratna Begum,26 and their two and a half years old daughter Jannat Ara.Ranta gave birth to a daughter when the accident occurred local people took the newborn to uapzila health complex and then to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.Locals said Jahangir went to Trishal upazila headquarters along with his wife Ratna and child for a medical test of his pregnant wife.The Mymensingh-bound goods-laden truck knocked down the three while they were crossing the road around 2:30pm, leaving the trio dead on the spot, said Officer-in-charge of Trishal police station Md Main Uddin. The truck has been seized and a case will be filed, he said.Our Tangail Correspondent added that at least seven people were killed and 15 others injured when a commuter bus crashed into a truck parked along the busy Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mirzapur upazila early in the morning. The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.Molla Tutul, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gorai Highway Police Station, said the accident occurred around 4:30am when the 'Binimoy Paribahan' bus hit the stationary sand-laden truck from behind in the Dulla Mansur area."The impact left three passengers dead on the spot and 16 others injured. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where one of them was declared dead on arrival," he said.In another accident, three members of a family were killed after being hit by a bus at Pakulya on the same highway.Our Bogura Correspondent added that four people were killed and another was injured after a pickup van smashed their private car at Kahaloo upazila in Bogura district on Saturday.The deceased were Tanser Ali, 60, his son Togor Ali, 35, Abdur Rahman, 35, and car driver Sumon, 30. They hailed from Naogaon district. Police said Tanser was suffering from cancer. For his treatment, three family members were taking him to Bogura this morning on a private car. When the car reached in Dargah Hat area at around 8:30am, a pickup van rammed into the vehicle and it got twisted, leaving Tanser, Togor, and Sumon dead on the spot and Rahman and Shakil injured.In Dhaka, a youth, identified as Ibrahim Biswas, 24, who was going to Karwan Bazar for buying vegetables, died after a bus smashed his rickshaw at Panthapath intersection early Saturday morning. The accident occurred around 3:45am, said Md Shahabuddin, Sub-Inspector at Shahbagh Police Station.In Jhenidah, a septuagenarian farmer was killed and three more were injured after being hit by a truck at Kaliganj upazila at around 7:00am.Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Tarash upazila in Sirajganj district on Saturday. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police said a Dhaka-bound bus collided head-on with a truck on the Hatikumrul-Bonprara highway in Khalkola area in the afternoon, leaving three dead on the spot and several injured. The injured were taken to different hospitals for treatment. Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent added that two people were killed and four others injured after a microbus hit an auto-rickshaw at Sadar upazila in Brahmanbaria district on Saturday.The deceased were auto-rickshaw driver Chand Miah, 50, and passenger Billal Hossain, 45. Our Rajshahi Correspondent added a police constable was killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle in Mohanpur upazila of Rajshahi on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Juwel Hossain, 31, a resident of Kurkuti village in Naogaon's Manda upazila. He worked at Adamdighi Police Station of Bogura.In Cumilla, a man was killed and his co-passenger injured when a speedy bus hit their motorbike on Cumilla-Noakhali Highway at Harishchar in Cumilla Sadar Dakkhin upazila in the early hours of the day.The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, son of Tota Mia of Dannodoul village in Brahmanparra upazila. The injured was Borhan Uddin.In Dinajpur, a motorcyclist was killed when a truck hit his motorcycle in front of Central Graveyard in Khansama upazila this noon. The deceased was Jakir Hossain, son of Tafser Ali of Ukilparra in the upazila.Our Gazipur Correspondent added two people were killed in two separate road accidents in the district on Saturday.Jahangir Alam, a Sub Inspector of Pubail Thana said, the accident occurred when two auto-rickshaws collided head-on in the Shukundirbagh Bander Tek area around 9:00am leaving a man dead on the spot.The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, 33, son of Idris Mia, from Monohardi upazila of Narsingdi district. Besides, another accident occurred when a Leguna and a Truck collided head-on in Pubail College gate area on Tongi-Narshingdi Road leaving one person dead.