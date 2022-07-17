EC-political party dialogue begins today

The Election Commission (EC) is going to start dialogue with 39 registered political parties from Sunday ahead of the 12th Parliamentary Elections.

EC have already invited the President of the political parties to be present at the election hall at the scheduled time. Each party can participate in the meeting with 10 members.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said to the media, "Dialogue will be held continuously from July 17 to July 31. Every day EC will hold meetings with four parties."

However, EC plans to sit with only two parties on the day of their during dialogues with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Awami League.

EC has allocated two hours of time each for

Bangladesh Awami League, Jatiya Party and BNP in the formal dialogue. Another 36 registered teams will get 1 hour each.

Today, the EC will hold dialogue with four parties, Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF), Bangladesh Congress and Bangladesh Muslim League (BML).

The July 18 Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Sangskritik Mukti Jote, Khilafat Majlis and Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party.

Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish and Bangladesh Samyavadi Dal (ML) will meet on July 19.

On July 20 beside Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) EC will hold talks with Bangladesh National Awami Party and Ganatranty Party.

Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) and Ganofront will participate in the EC meeting on July 21.

On July 24, Bangladesh Khilafat Movement, Jatiya Party (JP), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Islami Front Bangladesh.

25 July Bangladesh Muslim League, Bangladesh Workers Party, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

On July 26, Ulamae Islam Bangladesh, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and National People's Party are scheduled to participate.

On July 27 with Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Zaker Party and Krishak Sramik Janata League.

On July 28 with the Bangladesh National Awami Party (Bangladesh NAP) and the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB).

Jatiya Party (JAPA) and Bangladesh Awami League are on the list as of July 31.

Previous KM Nurul Huda Commission held a dialogue with the political parties in August about a year and a half before the 11th National Assembly elections in 2018. This time the Kazi Habibul Awal Commission is starting the dialogue in the same way.

Nurul Huda Commission held a meeting with the parties from August 24 to October 19, 2017.

At that time, 39 parties participated in the dialogue with the EC. Most of these parties were in favor of army deployment and against elections under the current government and recommended against electronic voting machines (EVM).

Huda Commission reviews the views of the dialogue and divides it into two parts, one of which they consider implementable, as the other part falls under the jurisdiction of the government.

