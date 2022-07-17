Man throttles wife, daughters to death in Jashore

JASHORE, July 16: A man allegedly throttled his wife and their two daughters to death over a family feud in Avhoynagar upazila of Jashore district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sabina Yeasmin Bithi, 28, wife of Zahirul Islam Babu, and their two daughters-Sumaiya Khatun, 9, and Safia Khatun, 2.

Kamruzzaman, a sub-inspector at Basundia police camp, said Zahirul had a conflict with his parents-in-law.

On Friday morning, Zahirul, along with his wife and their two daughters, were returning home from his parents-in-law's house in Kalatala.

"When they reached Chapatala village, Zahirul first strangled Sabina to death and then killed their two daughters in the same way. Later, he informed the matter to his family," the officer said.

On information, police arrested Zahirul from his house and recovered the bodies later that night. "The bodies have been sent to Jashore hospital morgue for post-mortem," the officer said. -UNB