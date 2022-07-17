Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Child patients rising in Faridpur hospitals amid heat wave

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

FARIDPUR, Jul 16: Hospitalisation of children with fever, diarrhoea and itching is on the rise in the district due to heat wave that is sweeping different parts of the country.
 "At least 400 to 500 children took treatment every day at outdoor unit in the last seven days. Most of the children came with   cold, fever, diarrhoea, itching and other diseases caused by excessive hot weather," said Dr Mrityunjay Saha Swapan of Dr Zahed Memorial Child Hospital, the lone pediatric hospital in the district.
During a visit to the hospital on Saturday, the UNB correspondent found parents from suburb and sadar upazila were crowding the specialised hospital with their sick children.
According to the hospital authorities the number of patients has been doubled in the last seven days.
Suthi Saha, a housewife from Tepakhola of the municipality are who was waiting for her serial at the hospital said, "Small blisters developed on my child's body due to scorching heat and he is not eating anything."
Sabina Begum from Tambulkhana area came with her two-year old son Sayid Sheikh who has been suffering from fever for last two days. "It was hard to get an appointment as there was too much pressure of patients at the hospital," she said.
However, doctors of the hospital said there is no reason to worry as awareness of parents can prevent the children from getting sick in this scorching heat.  
Dr Mrityunjay Saha said , "Parents have to prevent children from spending too much time outside in the sun. The children must intake cold food and oral saline along with doctor's suggestion to remain safe from heat related health problems."      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man throttles wife, daughters to death in Jashore
Child patients rising in Faridpur hospitals amid heat wave
Bangladesh Workers Party arranges a discussion meeting
Flood death toll now 121
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’
Parents, kazi get 6-month imprisonment
BD media delegation on tour of Indian capital
IIUC Trustee Board Chairman Prof Dr Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadvi


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft