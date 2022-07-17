Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Dhaka's air quality continues to be in the 'moderate' zone.
With an air quality index (AQI) score of 59 at 8.56am Saturday, the metropolis ranked 23rd in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.
An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered 'moderate' with an acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
South Africa's Johannesburg, Pakistan's Lahore and Iran's Tehran occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 172, 160, and 148, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.
Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants-Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
A report by the Department of Environment (DoE) and the World Bank in March 2019 pointed out that the three main sources of air pollution in Dhaka "are brick kilns, fumes from vehicles and dust from construction sites".
With the advent of winter, the city's air quality starts deteriorating sharply due to the massive discharge of pollutant particles from construction work, rundown roads, brick kilns and other sources.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person's chances of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man throttles wife, daughters to death in Jashore
Child patients rising in Faridpur hospitals amid heat wave
Bangladesh Workers Party arranges a discussion meeting
Flood death toll now 121
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’
Parents, kazi get 6-month imprisonment
BD media delegation on tour of Indian capital
IIUC Trustee Board Chairman Prof Dr Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadvi


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft