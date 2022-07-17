Parents, kazi get 6-month imprisonment

BAGERHAT, Jul 16: Parents of two minors and a kazi - legally empowered to register Muslim marriages and divorces - were sentenced to six months imprisonment for their involvement in child marriages in Bagerhat.

Musabberul Islam, Bagerhat Sadar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and executive magistrate, conducted the mobile court Friday night at a kazi office in Nagerbazar.

The mobile court handed down the punishment to Ataul Bari, a kazi, Kabir Sardar, father of a minor girl from the village Fatepur of Sadar upazila, and Sajib Howladar, father of a minor boy from the Gobardia area.

They were sentenced under the Child Marriage Prevention Act 2017 and sent to jail.

On information, a drive was conducted at Ataul's office around 9pm while he was illegally registering two marriages - one of a 17-year-old girl and another of a 20-year-old boy - said UNO Musabberul Islam.

"In the last year at least 20 child marriages were prevented in the Sadar upazila. And we are continuously campaigning against it. Legal actions will be taken against anyone who violates the child marriage laws," he said. -UNB











