BD media delegation on tour of Indian capital

NEW DELHI, July 16: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has welcomed a Bangladesh media delegation to New Delhi.

Arindam Bagchi, joint secretary and spokesperson at the ministry, hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation at Taj Mahal Hotel in the city Friday. Bagchi hoped that the familiarisation visit would help the delegation members know more about the variety and diversity of India.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner to New Delhi Md Nural Islam, officials of the MEA, BSS New Delhi Bureau Chief Aminul Islam Mirja, and senior journalists from India were present. -UNB













