Small tasks to guide us to big tasks ahead: Minister

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) organised a seminar titled "Padma Bridge: A Dream Turns into Reality" at the IEB headquarters on Saturday.

Panel of experts related to Padma Bridge, the Project Director and the engineers of Bangladesh Bridge Authority were felicitated in the programme.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Small tasks will guide us to the big tasks ahead. I believe that engineers will play a role in creating a strong foundation for the formation of Bangladesh in the future."

The Minister was present as chief guest where Padma Multi-Faceted Bridge Project expert panel head and former president, IEB Prof Dr Engr M Shamim Z Basunia, was present as a special guest. IEB's General Secretary Engineer Md Shahadat Hossain (Shiblu), presented the keynote speech at the seminar.

The expert panel member of the project Prof Dr Engr M Feroze Ahmed, expert on water resources and climate change Prof Dr Engr Ainun Nishat, Department of Civil Engineering, IEB Chairman Prof Dr Engr Munaz Ahmed Noor, General Secretary of Bangladesh Economic Association Prof Dr Md Ainul Islam and Project Director of the Padma Multi-Purpose Bridge Construction Project Engr Md Shafiqul Islam also spoke on the occasion.

Engr Md Shafiqul Islam said, Padma Bridge would not have been possible without a strong team. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the file was completed very quickly. Many had given up hope, we have been able to fulfill the dreams of the Bengali nation by becoming optimistic because of the Prime Minister.

Dr Ainul Islam said, under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, we got Bangladesh and under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, we got the Padma Bridge. This Padma Bridge has given us courage for the future.

Prof Dr Engr Munaz Ahmed Noor said, Padma Bridge is a symbol of our passion. All the engineers involved in Padma Bridge are lucky. He was not only a witness of history but also a builder.

Prof Dr Engr Ainun Nishat said, the firmness shown by the Prime Minister in checking the tender and the environment is really commendable. As long as the World Bank was with Padma Bridge, it was tied to Padma Bridge. Reminiscing, he said, compensatory ground has been created for laying eggs of some grazed turtles under Padma Bridge. We have controlled the speed of work while protecting Hilsa No question of land resettlement has yet arisen. This is one of the achievements.

Besides, IEB President Engr Md Nurul Huda and the convener of the seminar was Eng Md Nuruzzaman, Vice President of the Central Committee of IEB were also present.

IEB Central Executive Committee Engr Khandkar Manjur Morshed, Engr SM Manjurul Haque Manju, Assistant General Secretary Engr Pratik Kumar Ghosh, Engr Tajul Islam Tuhin were also present. Engr Ronak Ahsan, Assistant General Secretary of IEB conducted the programme.













