IIUC inaugurates Law Faculty extension building

CHATTOGRAM, Jul 16: International Islamic University Chattogram (IIUC) on Saturday inaugurated a 4,500 square foot extended building for female students of Law Faculty at a cost of Tk 40 lakh.

IIUC Trustee Board Chairman Prof Dr Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadvi, MP, inaugurated the extension building.

Prof Nadvi said, "The environment of conducting international quality educational activities is being created at IIUC along with infrastructure development and academic environment. IIUC administration is determined to ensure all kinds of facilities step by step according to the students needs".

IIUC Vice-Chancellor Prof Anwarul Azim Arif, IIUC Board of Trustee Vice Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Deen Muhammad, Board of Trustee Member Rizia Reza Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mashrurul Mawla, Treasurer Prof Dr Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Registrar AFM Akhtaruzzaman Kaiser, Law Department Chairman Manjur Hossain Patwari along with university teachers and officials were present during the programme.













