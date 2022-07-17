Baby born on road during accident in M’singh

MYMENSINGH, Jul 16: A girl child was born during a road accident that has left three of her family members including parents dead on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The tragic accident occurred around 2:30pm on Saturday near court building area in Trishal upazila , said Md Main Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of Trishal police station.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir Alam, 35, his wife Ratna Begum, 26, and their daughter Jannat Ara,2, from Raymani village in the upazila.

According to locals, Jahangir Alam went Trishal upazila headquarter with his eight-month pregnant wife and daughter for conducting a medical test of his wife.

While crossing the highway a speeding Mymenshingh-bound truck knocked them down, leaving all three family members dead on the spot, said police.

Ironically the baby girl was born before the mother died on the road and she was taken to upazila health complex by locals, said OC Main Uddin.

"The girl sustained minor injuries and she is now being treated at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. The truck has been seized and a case will be filed in this regard," said the OC. -UNB







