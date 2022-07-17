Video
Home Editorial

No alternative to curbing ‘Pink Demon’

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

A news report latelyappeared in this daily on seizure of drugs has deeply worried us. Reportedly, Dhaka Metropolitan Police in a recent anti-drug drive has recovered a haul of 4,502 Yaba pills and 350 grams of hemp from different parts of the capital. However, 19 people in connection to this illegal drug dealing have been nabbed.

The growing concern about drugs, particularly Yaba is that the popularity of this contraband among our youngsters is peaking by the hour forcing the society pay through the nose. It is estimated that there are some 4.6 million regular users of Yaba in the country.

Let alone various side effects of this 'Pink Demon' on health, the deadly drug is directly linked to manifold crimes taking place in our society. Crime like murder over the share of money for drugs, especially Yaba is giving a sharp rise to juvenile delinquency, family unrest, suicide and murder.

The unchecked smuggling of Yaba that compelled Bangladesh Government to pass the Narcotics Bill in 2018 has the provision to meteout drug peddlers and their accomplices with death sentence or life imprisonment.

However, the shocking rise in illegal Yaba trading in the capital calls forth question the enforcement of this legal provision.

We believe, any legal provision, however stringent it is in nature, is of little use unless it is translated into action.

We think, the findings of a last monthstudy carried out by the Department of Narcotics Control - DNC, reveals a sorry state regarding drug control. Some 56 percent of country's street children'saddiction to different kinds of drugs and 21 percent of them being involved in carrying drugs reveal the gravity of the curse engulfing the entire society.

We think, if we are to contain the ominous spread of drugs right now, there is no alternative for the policy- makers to go through a systematic way. Measures must be taken to immediately identify the root source of drug trafficking in the country.

The Yaba traffickers entering Bangladesh are one of the largest and most dangerous traffickers in the world. Specially, with the help of Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, Yaba smuggling has gained a new momentum. It will be difficult for our law enforcement agencies alone to combat this curse unless Rohingyas are kept away from international Yaba traders along borders.

We also suggest vibrant participation of people from every nook and corner including the media industry. Role of different social organisations is also essential to aid our law enforcement agencies to curb the menace of widespread drug abuse.

Last but not the least, scopes ofhealthy entertainment for proper development of our youth are day by day missing with the aggression of satellite culture. Government must take this into its account as a part of its fight against drugs.



« PreviousNext »

