National assets need to be protected

Letter To the Editor

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir
There was a time when people had to live in darkness throughout the house. Due to the extensive development of the country, the demand for electricity has been fulfilled not only in the cities but also in the villages. Now the government is providing 100% electricity throughout the country.

It has been noticed that the production of electricity become reduced for a few days which is caused load shedding over the country. Lack of electricity supply will have a negative impact on the country's economy. The main reason behind these problems is the excessive use of TV, AC, fridge, lights, fan, heater etc. Heavy electrical equipment consumes a lot of electricity resulting in load shedding. Moreover, various government institutions use electricity beyond their needs. In city area people use the electricity in unlimited portion.

However, government solely couldn't develop the country. So, every citizen should come forward to protect the national assets and strict enforcement of the law can solve these problems.

Md Abu Tarek
Student, Department of law, University of Chittagong.



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft