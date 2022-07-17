Bangladesh must pave its foothold in startup economy

Bangladesh has emerged as one of vibrant economies with more than average of 6.5% economic growth rate, reduction in poverty, and steady foreign remittance over the last decade. The progress of the country shed light on its transformation from bottomless basket to an economic hub in the south Asia region. With the growing economy, the country is experiencing start up ecosystem. Every year, more than 200 startups enter into business operations in the country, according to the Light Castle Analysis.



Venture capital refers to the source of financing which is different from traditional form of financing: bank credit, bond, stocks etc., since venture capital fund is deployed to new business firms that will likely offer high investment return, though the investment risk is much higher in contrast to other investments.



Ten Minute school secured seed financing, worth $2 million, from Sequoia Capital India which is a venture capital firm investing in early - stage Venture. The viable business model of the startup is not only attracting local investors, but also attracting foreign investors to invest in it.



However, Bangladesh, according to the Startup Blink, is ranked at 93 out of 100 countries in global startup ecosystem index, with holding fourth position in south Asia.



Among South Asian countries, India finds itself high up in the ranking with securing 19th positions, while others were ranked on the list with Pakistan at 76, Sri Lanka at 90, and finally Bangladesh at 93.Startup Blink pointed to lack of venture capital is one of the reasons in Bangladesh for legging behind of its neighbor countries. Therefore, importance of venture capital can't be ignored anymore.



Moreover, Bangladesh is heading toward gaining middle income status by 2026, thereby, exposing some challenges too. Cherishing a good startup ecosystem, in which entrepreneurs get sufficient funding to implement their business ideas, will help Bangladesh tackle down economic vulnerabilities and support the LDC graduation very smoothly. Furthermore, every year a good number of people graduates from university, but the country is not capable of managing jobs for the graduates.



Entrepreneurship, therefore, becomes a crucial thing to address the unemployment issue that the country is currently grappling. Against this backdrop, venture capital carries a significance, since an entrepreneur commonly faces financial hurdle in spite of having superior business idea.



According to the IDLC monthly Business Review, Bangladeshi startups raised $21 million fund, majority from global investors, which is far lower in comparison to the fund in 2019 and 2018. The venture capital fund, as shown in the report, is very low and is not as more satisfactory as to be good start up ecosystem for entrepreneurs, in the light of global perspective.



Bank as well as other mainstream financial institutions don't invest in early- stage venture, as they don't want to bear high risk, and also entrepreneurs don't become eligible for financing, owing to the lack of collateral and other rigid requirement as well. Given this situation, the gap between supply and demand of the capital can be addressed through the venture capital fund.



Government is attempting to wipe out financial constraints faced by entrepreneurs by offering venture capital to many startups under the startup Bangladesh limited, but the funding amount should be increased substantially so that marginal entrepreneurs get funding too. According to the website of "Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission", venture capital fund listed in capital market accounts for 230 crores, which is not enough to meet the rising demand of the startups.



Government with collaboration of professionals can work to enhance the venture capital fund to be listed in the capital market. In this regard, Government can provide incentive to investors through tax exemption. Apart from this, government can form public - private venture capital fund to enhance the flow venture capital fund at a large scale.



With the steady growth rate, advantage of demographic dividend, political stability, ensuring funding and other facility to entrepreneurs, Bangladesh can be able to build startup ecosystem, which in turn, can improve the Bangladesh positions at global startup index.

Writer is a student, University of Chittagong.














