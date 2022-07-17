

Put emphasis on solar system for future energy security



NGOs and commercial firms interested in alternative fuels are very optimistic about this. But the experts are skeptical: they think it is not a solution to the current crisis. In the past 15 years, non-governmental organizations are working to encourage solar power in Bangladesh.



As such, about 40 lakh people in the rural areas of Bangladesh are now being benefited using solar energy. If solar panels are installed from one to five kilowatts of solar panels on the roofs of the city's buildings, then it is possible to provide an additional power grid line by meeting the demand of the room, reduce the load shedding.



According to the estimates of private companies, the present ten megawatts of electricity coming from solar power in Bangladesh can be increased up to two to three hundred megawatts.



According to experts, solar power has become a huge part of economic development in the developing countries of the modern world. New communication system for the growing population in Bangladesh, the development and expansion of the industrial sector and the necessity of this alternative energy of new technologies are essential.



The demand for solar power in the country is increasing. Especially in the remote areas of the country, the power supply will be used.



Similarly, if the government can bring residential customers under the system, then the amount spent for electricity bill will be reduced considerably. The government's plan is being implemented gradually to produce renewable solar power. Basically most of the projects are stuck at the planning stage.





Although the solar home system (SHS) is expanding, no new projects of sustainable energy for grid-based sustainable projects have been accepted. Even though the two projects of solar power were formal contracts, the implementation could not be started. Due to the dispute over financing, land crisis and land, the project is delayed.



However, experts say production costs are high for renewable energy. According to them, if all the machinery for solar power production was produced in the country, the price would have been very low. But so far all the parts of solar power generation in the country are imported from abroad.



However, the indigenously built battery is used for this purpose. But the cost of solar electricity is not decreasing due to the high battery prices. The government withdrew all types of tariffs from the solar panel in 2009. As a result, the price of solar panels is slightly reduced but there is no major change in overall electricity generation cost.



Talking to the stakeholders of the sector, the government has not done anything much for this sector except the withdrawal of tax from the solar parts. According to them, it is possible to reduce the cost of producing solar panels by importing the equipment in the local market as an alternative to importing.



Meanwhile, the solar power system is expanding. Solar home system is being set up in residential areas, public buildings and shops in areas where it is not possible to reach the national grid due to the geographical limitations of the country.



There are 15 non-governmental organizations, especially Rural Energy, BRAC, Creative, Bridge, Rural Services Bangladesh and the Sonali Development Foundation, to establish this solar home system in rural areas.



Energy resources including oil, gas and coal, are not onlydepleting in Bangladesh, but also in the world. Scientists are thinking of solar power as an alternative. We now need to streamline the thinking in that sector. So that the advancement of information technology is not in any way hindered. Solar power is getting popular in the world due to the ease of alternative electricity in the world.



According to the scientists, with the increasingelectricity demand, alternate fuel will not be able to produce electricity by oil. The coal reserves will end in 215 AD.



However, with the amount of energy the sun gives in an hour, it is possible to meet the demand of electricity of all the people of the world all year round. This is not an absurd story, scientists have researched on this.





Current supply of two major raw materials of fuel and coal will end one day. But there is no reason to worry. The amount of energy that comes from the sunlight is closer to the total amount of all fossil fuels and atomic energy in the world.



According to the DesertTech Foundation's data, if one percent of solar panels are installed all over the world in the desert, then it is possible to meet the demand for electricity of the entire world. New research is going on in the country in search of alternative energy solutions to solve the crisis of electricity.



Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus's village power organization has brought a breakthrough in the development of solar power in Bangladesh. The 5.5 million solar home system of IDCOL has been established in different parts of the country so far.



The solar panel has been set up at the Prime Minister's Office. Not only rural or isolated populations, Bangladesh Bank has set up the country's largest solar panel to encourage the use of solar power in the capital. There is no major central bank in the world which is illuminated by the sunlight.



Under the Bangladesh Bank's refinance scheme, there is a fund of Tk 200crore, from which 20 banks offer easy conditions for projects like solar power and biogas.



In order to establish the country's overall energy security and to make the country a middle income country, the concerned people will have to give more importance on solar energy.

Writer is columnist & public

relations officer, BGMEA University

of Fashion & Technology













