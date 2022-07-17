

Constructive criticism helps overall development



Such flattery can often lead to extreme defeat for any country or nation. Although, it brings temporary welfare to the flatterer, at some point his artificiality is exposed to the public. That means its outcome is not good.



On the other hand, in the case of a creative person, if instead of praising or evaluating his good work, every step is taken to find out his faults, then the creativity of that person is quite likely to be destroyed in the bud. As a result of such eyesore attitude, the morale of the person may decrease. So, neither too much praise nor too much condemnation is desirable.



We can call the term criticism 'equal discussion'. That is, to come to the right conclusion or to recommend the right course of action by reviewing both the positive and negative aspects of an individual, group, subject.



Without this, only the bad side or the negative side can be highlighted and it can be termed as condemnation instead of criticism. Since criticism can be of different types, it can involve both constructive and destructive elements but as a part of the criticism, constructive criticism contains the necessary solutions by commenting, reviewing the positive and negative aspects of any person, group or subject.



Criticism is an essential part of human life. While this may not be tolerated, no one should miss out on the golden opportunity to improve or succeed in all areas of life by enduring constructive criticism. This applies equally to the family, the state and even the international arena.



For example, talented and qualified politicians and members of parliament can propose solutions to any problem through constructive and healthy debates on important issues through constructive criticism in various legal forums, including the National Assembly.



Teachers in educational institutions can provide the necessary guidance to their students through constructive criticism. Talented and qualified individuals or intellectuals of all professions including teachers, journalists, civil society can present the problems of the society and various sectors in an unbiased and strong manner through their intelligent and aesthetic writing (through constructive criticism).



However, the government has to play a leading role in creating such an environment. In other words, according to the constitution of the country, the freedom of the press, the media and any person's logical and creative writing must be ensured.



But before responding to both the critic and the respondent, I think they should study a lot about the issue. Because these criticisms or reactions will not be of any value if both the parties do not have proper knowledge about the issues concerned, but the country is likely to fail to achieve its overall goal as a result of instability conflict created in the country by creating negative attitudes misunderstandings.



The constructive criticism of any policy maker, public or private, should not be considered as disrespectful to oneself but should be welcomed as an absolute resource and blessings. Because, it will definitely help them accelerate their self-improvement, collective development and above all the overall development of the country.



Respected policy makers in the country should not forget that the wise never express dissatisfaction or frustration in constructive criticism but they always embrace it. Because they know that there is no end to learning. One of Jeff Bezos' comments in this regard is, "If you do not have the ability to tolerate criticism, it is better not to take the initiative to do something new or different."



I think a statement by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh is particularly significant in this regard. "If you want to be discussed (featured person or headline), don't be afraid of criticism, remember that criticism is also a kind of discussion."



From the two famous quotes mentioned above, it is easy to say that creativity and innovation do not develop without constructive criticism. Moreover, it is not possible to be a famous person without criticism. In other words, it is also common to mention that "The tree that bears more fruit, the more people throw stones at it."



However, no one should be unnecessarily condemned unreasonably and unjustly. In this regard, Dale Carnegie said, "In most cases, unjust criticism is hidden praise which means you are the cause of someone's jealousy and envy. Remember no one kicks a dead dog. "Since constructive critique makes possible the development of all sectors, including industrial establishments and educational institutions (such as improved working environment, increased productivity, increased performance, etc.), policy makers need to take this into consideration positively.



Otherwise, destructive and anti-public interest policies are likely to be formulated in all sectors. Policy makers must consider the humanitarian aspect and the overall interest of the country and the people of the country as a priority when formulating policies.



At the same time, they must keep in mind that their proposed policies should not be contradictory or conflicting. Policymakers need to keep in mind Marsha Egan's statement, "Fear of criticism means pushing success away." Criticism enhances the knowledge of both the giver of criticism and the recipient of criticism, making it possible to identify and correct their mutual faults.



Man is a combination of both good and bad qualities. So, I think it's wise to ignore their personalities and criticise their ideas. Socrates said, ``wise people criticise ideas while fools criticise people instead of their ideas." Let us embrace the resource called constructive criticism by discarding the sweet thing called extra praise.

Writer is an assistant professor, Dept. of Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla

















