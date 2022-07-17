

Austerity needed for all in the crisis



But in the same way, if the trend of luxury continues, by 2050, three more worlds like today will be needed to meet the needs of the world's nearly 9 billion people. At the same time, the current inequality between the rich and the poor will take the form of an epidemic at the hands of capitalism.



The international situation, rising fuel prices due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, natural disasters, flash floods in the north-eastern part of the country, floods due to heavy rains and grueling mountains, declining remittance inflows, inflation, etc. It can be said that it will not be easy in the near future. So, we have to take action now.



There is no substitute for soil, water, air, and food to sustain human life. Even if all the other benefits of life are lost in a natural disaster, people can regain their ability to turn around as long as the above-mentioned elements are present.



So, we have to be economical in using natural resources in the interest of sustaining our existence. We want to imitate developed countries in everything. But the time has come to question whether we are pushing our society and culture further down by imitating the various aspects of the collapsed family life in the developed world instead of the things that can be improved by imitating.



As we have seen, at the end of the review meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on the power and gas situation in the country, a number of energy-saving decisions have been announced, including the closure of lighting.



Now the biggest challenge will be to implement the decision of saving. Efficient use of electricity is essential. Turning off unnecessary electric lights or turning off electric fans and air conditioners will save a lot more electricity. There is a lot of fuel 'consumption' in the public transport sector. Caution is also important in this regard.



Remember, the main cause of the ongoing power crisis is not the production and transmission system. Such is the situation with the supply of gas and oil. Power officials say at least 300 million cubic feet of gas are currently being supplied. As a result, power generation capacity is not being utilized. And the crisis in Ukraine is at the root of the gas supply crisis. LNG or liquefied natural gas is not available in the open market due to the increase in the price of fuel including gas in the world market.



Meanwhile, production at domestic gas sources has been declining before. At one time the country was claimed to be 'floating on gas', but gas production has been declining over the past few years. Even a few years ago, when daily gas production was 2.8 billion cubic feet; In recent times, it has come down to 240 crore cubic feet.



Due to a shortfall in power generation, load-shedding has to be done an hour after hour across the country. On the other hand, due to lack of energy, electricity cannot be produced despite having production capacity. After the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, the global energy sector, especially oil and gas, has been shocked by the turmoil all over the world.



Along with oil, the price of liquefied natural gas skyrocketed. It is understood that as an alternative to Russian oil and gas, the west is trying to deal with its shortage by buying gas at high prices. In this case, compared to many other countries in the world, westerners have that ability a little more. Still, the fear remains that how much the situation can be handled in the coming winter. Billions of people around the world are suffering due to the high cost of energy, especially the marginalized people.



On the other hand, fossil fuel exporting countries and companies are flourishing again. For quite some time now, the fear of unbridled inflation on the one hand and economic recession, on the other hand, is slowly coming true, so it is necessary to be frugal in all cases.



For quite some time now, the fear of economic recession, on the one hand, rampant inflation on the one hand, and economic recession, on the other hand, seems to be slowly coming true. Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been in turmoil for quite some time, the government has changed, but the extent to which the situation is changing is questionable.



Analysts say that economic recession and inflation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and war have also played a role in the discomfort in public life. One of the ideas behind Western sanctions against Russia was that the economic recession would cause the Russian people to turn against Vladimir Putin's regime.



Needless to say, there will be many more in this queue, although it has not yet been seen in Russia. Due to various reasons, foreign exchange reserves are decreasing rapidly in our country as well. Just as the government may be responsible for this, the economic situation arising in the present war situation is equally applicable.



Everyone is encouraged to be frugal in the current situation. Which is very logical in the overall situation of the country and the world. It is impossible to say when the war will end, and at the same time, it is impossible to predict the end of the conflict between rich countries to ax power and wealth.



The alternative is to make maximum and appropriate use of one's own limited resources and thereby strive to fulfill the basic needs of all people.



This is a cost-effective reason, a pre-preparation for future dangers. On the other hand, another major requirement of frugality is to curb the tendency to indulge. Through which to prevent wastage of natural resources and stop exploitation, protect the environment and reduce the negative trend of climate change, etc.



As the balance of the natural environment has been destroyed due to unbridled consumerism in the world for quite some time now; At the same time, the current economic structure of excessive production and consumption is concentrating wealth on a certain group of people around the world, while at the same time contributing to the widening of the disparity between the rich and the poor.

Writer is a researcher and columnist











