55 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 55 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Bogura, Jashore, Bagerhat, Noakhali and Mymensingh, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 39 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, four were drug addicts and the remaining 14 were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 14 people on various charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Rafiqul Alam confirmed the matter on Thursday morning

He said among the arrestees, three had arrest warrants against them while six were drug addicts, and five were held on various charges.

Some contraband drugs were also seized from their possession during the drives, the RMP official added.

BOGURA: A fugitive life-term convict in much-talked about Biswajit Das murder case has been arrested by Shibganj police in the district.

Fugitive Alauddin, the life-term convict in Biswajit Das murder case, was arrested from Mokamtola Bandar area of Shibganj Upazila at around 3:30am on Friday. He is the son of Habibur Rahman of Chotodhap area under Atwari Police Station (PS) in Panchagarh.

It is learnt that Alauddin, 32, went to his father-in-law Kazi Nurul Islam's house at Mokamtola Bandar to attend a feast arranged on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

On information, police conducted a drive there and arrested him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shibganj PS Dipak Kumar Das said Alauddin had been absconding since Biswajit Das murder and pronouncement of verdict. He went into hiding at different places of the country.

Biswajit Das, a 24-year-old tailor, was hacked and beaten to death by members of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on December 9 in 2012 near Bahadur Shah Park in Dhaka.

A total of 21 members of BCL were convicted of murdering Biswajit on December 18, 2013. Eight were sentenced to death and 13 were sentenced to life-term in jail. Thirteen, including two of those sentenced to death, were convicted in absentia and most of them have not been apprehended yet, the OC added.

JASHORE: Three accused were arrested in a case filed over the murder of a Juba Dal leader from the district town Thursday morning.

The detainees are: Al Amin, Raihan, 25, and Icha Mir, 20, of the town.

They were arrested in connection with the murder of Jashore District Juba Dal Senior Vice-president Badiuzzaman Dhwani.

Police arrested Raihan, prime accused in the case, and Icha Mir from the town in the morning, said Superintend of Police (SP) Proloy Kumar Joarder while addressing a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The SP said prime accused Raihan and another accused Iccha Mir were arrested on Wednesday night after conducting raids at TB Clinic Para in the town and Dhigholia-Barackpur area in Khulna. Sharp weapons, used in the murder of the Juba Dal leader, were also recovered based on their confession.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-6) from Jashore Camp detained accused Al Amin on Thursday morning. He was handed over to Jashore Kotwali PS.

During primary interrogation, the arrested accused confessed that there was a dispute between local BNP leader Shamim Ahmed Manua and deceased Juba Dal leader Badiuzzaman Dhwani over establishing dominance in the area.

Besides, Manua's son-in-law Yasin was murdered in February last and Dhwani was an accused in the murder case.

Later on, Manua's nephew Raihan killed Dhwani receiving instructions from Manua, said SP Proloy.

On Tuesday noon, Dhwani, 42, senior vice-president of Jashore District Juba Dal, was hacked to death allegedly by some miscreants in Jashore Town.

Some miscreants hacked Dhwani indiscriminately in front of his house at Chopdar Para in Shankarpur at around 11:45am on July 12 last and fled the scene, leaving him seriously injured, said Kotwali PS OC Tajul Islam.

Critically injured Dhwani was rescued and rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

Then Dhwani's brother and BNP worker Moniruzzaman filed a murder case being the plaintiff with Jashore Kotwali PS.

Jashore City BNP leader Shamim Ahmed Manua was made prime accused in the case.

Police said there are a total of 12 cases including two murder cases, one arms case, and two anti-terrorism cases pending against Dhwani, while four cases of extortion, arms and drug dealings are pending against arrested Raihan.

BAGERHAT: Seven people were detained by members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) from Kaikhali area near Bay of Bengal in Mongla Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The detained men are Harun, 45, Shaon, 12, Imamul Bepari, 23, Ansar Khan, 40, Shamsu Bepari, 30, Mobarak Khan, 30, and Munna Talukder, 22.

Mongla Coast Guard West Zone Commander Captain M Mosayed Hossain said a gang of robbers were preparing for a robbery at MV Blue Marlin ship in Bor Point area of Mongla Sea Port on Tuesday.

On information, two separate teams of the BCG from Kolilmoni Station and Dubla Outpost set out for the ship.

In the meantime, the robbers fled the scene after sensing the presence of the teams.

Later on, the BCG teams detected the robbers through CCTV footage and nabbed them from Kaikhali area at around 4:45 am on Thursday.

Captain Mosayed claimed that 20 grams of hemp, seven Yaba pills and some lethal weapons were also seized from their possession.

The arrested would be handed over to Mongla PS, the BCG official added.

NOAKHALI: Police have arrested four persons including a Juba League leader in a case filed over mugging Taka 19 lakh from an employee of Dutch Bangla Bank agent banking in Chowmuhani of Begumganj Upazila in the district.

Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter on Thursday.

He said the four were arrested during overnight drives on Wednesday at different points of the upazila.

The arrested men are: Durgapur Union Unit Juba League Organizing Secretary Amirul Islam Sujon, 29, Jubayed Hossain Biplob, 28, Parvez, 30, and Md Sahab Uddin, 37.

The SP further said Yasin Arafat Rahim, 32, and Mohiuddin Shohag, 38, are the main planners of the robbery incident. They are the residents of Chowmuhani Municipality. They fled the area when police started the drives.

Police first nabbed the three with the help of mobile technology. Another was arrested soon after the incident.

However, the arrested confessed to their involvement in the mugging incident. Based on their information, Taka 4,19,000 recovered from their house. Later on, Tk 35,500 were recovered from another accused.

After mugging, Sujon got Tk 2 lakh, Biplob Tk 1 lakh, Parvez got Tk 1 lakh. Shahab kept the rest money to him.

On June 20, Mojammel withdrew Tk 19 lakh from master point of the Dutch Bangla Agent Banking. But the muggers snatched away his money while he was going to an agent in Atiabari area.

On June 21, master agent Mohammad Saiful Basher filed a case with Begumganj PS in this regard.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a warranted drug dealer from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested man is Md Sujan Mia, 40, son of Jalal Mia, a resident of Sholahasia Bus Stand area in the upazila.

According to the fire service, police and local sources, Sujan who has been charged with multiple offenses including drugs was sitting in a parked bus in the bus stand area of the municipal town at around 4 pm.

On information, police conducted a drive there to nab him.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Sujan jumped into a pond and tried to hide under the water hyacinth. Later on, police informed the fire service personnel. After a long search, police and fire fighters finally rescued him from the water at around 6 pm and arrested the criminal.

Gafargaon PS OC Md Faruq Ahmed said the accused Sujan Mia was sentenced to one year in jail in a drug case.

He was a warranted convict, the OC added.