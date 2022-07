Alhaj MA Wahed, a member of Mymensingh District Awami League











Alhaj MA Wahed, a member of Mymensingh District Awami League, held a view-exchange meeting with journalists of Bhaluka Press Club on Saturday. The programme was organized at the press club auditorium with its President Kamrul Hasan Pathan Kamal in the chair. General Secretary of the press club Md Asaduzzaman Sumon moderated the meeting. photo: observer